The East Carolina baseball team will be without pitcher Carson Whisenhunt for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Pirates coach Cliff Godwin announced on Sunday following the team’s doubleheader split against Saint Mary’s College that the preseason All-American selection and projected ace of the Pirates staff has been ruled ineligible for the 2022 season.
“Carson has been deemed ineligible for the rest of the season by the NCAA,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “Carson’s not a bad kid, but he will not be with us the rest of the season. The coaching staff will support him on and off the field to help him academically. And if he decides to come back in 2023 he will be back in our team in 2023.
“But I would tell the fans that I’m not perfect and I’ve made mistakes in my life that if maybe would have come to light, I wouldn’t be the head coach here. So I would ask them to have some grace for him because he’s not a bad kid.”
Godwin announced before the start of the regular season that Whisenhunt would not pitch in the season-opening series after violating a team rule.
The right-hander had not made an appearance this season for the Pirates.
Whisenhunt released a statement to Pirate Radio on Sunday regarding his suspension.
“Over the winter break I took supplements I purchased at a nationwide nutrition store which resulted in a positive test,” Whisenhunt said. “Unfortunately, under NCAA rules, I’m not allowed to participate in the 2022 college baseball season.
“I’m disappointed I won’t be able to play this season and sincerely apologize to my teammates, coaches, family, friends and fans. I am grateful to ECU and my coaches for their confidence in me to continue to pursue my degree. I hope to return to the East Carolina baseball team for the 2023 season.”
Whisenhunt played an important role for the Pirates in 2021 as they made a run to the super regional round a year ago. As the team’s No. 2 starter behind first-round draft pick Gavin Williams, the sophomore Whisenhunt started 13 games and tossed 62 innings. He struck out 79 batters and owned a 3.77 earned run average to go with a 6-2 record.
He excelled in limiting hard contact — he allowed just two home runs — with plus secondary pitches to go with a heavy fastball. Whisenhunt was expected to be the Pirates’ No. 1 starter to open the 2022 season.