Several area teams were set to compete in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys’ soccer state playoffs Tuesday.
In Class 2A, Northeastern (8-2-1) secured a berth in the tournament as an at-large as the No. 12 seed in the East Regional.
NHS traveled to No. 5 seed Jordan-Matthews (9-1-0) for a first round match Tuesday.
The Eagles finished second in the Northeastern Coastal Conference, while the Jets won the PAC 7 Conference championship this winter.
First Flight (8-0-2) won the NCC championship and earned the No. 3 seed in the East Regional.
The Nighthawks hosted No. 14 seed Clinton (8-2-0) in a first round match Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The Dark Horses earned a state playoff berth as an at-large out of the East Central Conference.
Clinton placed second in its conference.
In the Class 1A tournament, John A. Holmes (6-3-3) secured the No. 10 seed in the East Regional.
The Aces traveled to No. 7 seed Voyager Academy (12-0-0), the champions of the North Central Conference, for a first round match Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Holmes finished second in the Albemarle Athletic Conference and secured a spot in the playoffs as an at-large.
Game information was unavailable at press time
Camden County (5-5-1) finished third in the AAC and was able to earn a spot in the state playoffs as an at-large.
The Bruins are the No. 14 seed in the East Regional and traveled to No. 3 seed Wilson Preparatory Academy (4-1-1) for a first round match Tuesday.
The Tigers were the only team in their conference to field a team, but played a non-conference schedule this winter.
Manteo (8-0-2) won the Albemarle Athletic Conference and earned the No. 4 seed in the East Regional.
Manteo hosted No. 13 seed Falls Lake Academy (8-4-1) in a first round match Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Falls Lake Academy placed third in the North Central Conference.
Cape Hatteras (3-0-0) was the champion of the Atlantic 5 Conference and earned the No. 2 seed in the East Regional.
The Hurricanes host No. 15 seed Vance Charter (6-4-1), the fourth place team out of the North Central Conference, in a first round game Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The second round of the NCHSAA state playoffs are scheduled for today, March 18.