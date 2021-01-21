The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its second draft of the conference realignment for the 2021-25 athletic seasons Thursday, January 14.
The notable change involving area schools was in Class 1A in a conference designated as Conference 2.
In the second draft, Conference 2 includes Bertie County, Gates County, North East Carolina Prep in Tarboro, Perquimans County, Williamston’s Riverside-Martin, Robersonville’s South Creek, Tarboro and Washington County high schools.
The first draft of Conference 2 included Bertie County, Gates County, Perquimans County, Riverside-Martin, South Creek and Washington County.
North East North Carolina Prep and Tarboro were initially in a proposed conference in the first draft with fellow 1A schools North Edgecombe and Wilson Prep along with Class 2A schools Beddingfield, Roanoke Rapids and SouthWest Edgecombe.
There was no change between drafts for the Class 2A/3A conference listed as Conference 15.
Conference 15 includes Class 2A schools Camden County, Hertford County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern, Pasquotank County along with Class 3A schools Currituck County and First Flight.
There was no change in the Class 1A conference listed as Conference 1 with Bear Grass Charter, Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke.
The realignment process for the 2021-25 athletic seasons is expected to be confirmed this spring.