Between the NBA playoffs, college football, the Hurricanes’ playoff push and life in a global pandemic, I have to admit that I hadn’t spent as much time watching the NFL this season as I would have liked. I have begun paying more attention recently and feel like I’ve awoken in some Marvel style alternate and parallel universe.
In this universe there’s no King James, only King Henry. King Henry has the power to single handily toss Josh Norman like a pillow yet the speed to beat the entire Houston Texans defense in a 94 yard foot race to the end zone. I think someone where in Alabama, Bo Jackson is smiling.
In this universe, Tom Brady is still good but has finally begun to show his age and yet a guy like Ben Roethlisberger, himself a 38-year-old NFL veteran who has twice been accused of rape, appears to have resurrected his career and he’s not alone. Except on the whole being accused of rape thing twice, that’s not so common even in the NFL and he’s basically alone on that.
I meant Big Ben’s not alone in finding success again because in this universe, my Dolphins look pretty good against unimpressive competition and that is in large part to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzmagic and his glorious beard have been winning games we would have lost in the past.
Ryan Tannehill has certainly benefitted from moving his family and AR-15 collection from Miami to Tennessee and playing with King Henry. He is now statistically one of the best quarterbacks in the league but there is no word yet on whether he’ll be knighted. Now the organization can only hope he remains one of the several Titans players to avoid catching Covid.
Simultaneously this universe has managed to take young, and even previously unsuccessful quarterback talent, and make it look elite. We learned last season that the league now belonged to Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson but now Kyler Murray and Josh Allen occasionally look like Pro Bowlers.
I’m not sure why this universe tried to take Tyrod Taylor out by puncturing his king with a needle but it did and now some quack named Justin Herbert from the University of Oregon has firmly cemented himself as the quarterback of the Chargers.
Speaking of this universe taking the air out of things, what happened to the NFC East? This is all gonna take some getting used to.