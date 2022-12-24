Forty years ago, the Mount Olive College men’s tennis team took home the championship at the Eastern Tarheel Conference tournament – Kermit Nixon was on that team.

One of Chowan County’s own, Nixon was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame at the now-University of Mount Olive, alongside his teammates from the winning 1981-1982 season. A ceremony was held at the school on Nov. 12 and was attended by Nixon, his teammates and family.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.