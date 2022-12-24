Forty years ago, the Mount Olive College men’s tennis team took home the championship at the Eastern Tarheel Conference tournament – Kermit Nixon was on that team.
One of Chowan County’s own, Nixon was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame at the now-University of Mount Olive, alongside his teammates from the winning 1981-1982 season. A ceremony was held at the school on Nov. 12 and was attended by Nixon, his teammates and family.
The old championship trophy, retrieved from a display case on campus, was brought back to the courts for a photo with its winners, four decades on.
In that 1982 tournament, the Trojan netters posted 18 points, the most any team could, while also taking home every honor given out at the final tournament, including coach of the year.
Nixon says the run was historic.
For the first time in the school’s history, Mount Olive secured a win in every flight in both singles and doubles, which led to a trouncing of competing teams – Louisburg College and Chowan College – at the tournament.
“At that time, we had no idea we were a historic team,” Nixon said. “After we achieved [the championship], they did research and it was revealed just how historic it was.”
The winning of all singles and doubles matchups was something that had never been done before in the conference and, according to Nixon, may never be done again.
“The way [collegiate tennis] is set up now, it may never happen again,” Nixon said.
Back in 1982, UMO, then Mount Olive College, was a junior college. Nixon played his first two years at the school on a tennis scholarship before transferring to UNC Wilmington to join the Seahawks as their No. 2 player for his final years.
Nixon graduated UNCW in 1985 and, 37 years later, continues to enjoy playing tournaments while now a certified tennis pro. But that championship at Mount Olive still sticks with him.
“It’s something that we [the team] will wear as a badge of honor for the rest of our lives,” Nixon said. “It’s nice to be recognized but it’s really not about the person receiving the honor, it’s about the opportunity to thank those who helped make that honor occur.”
Some of those who Nixon thanked and recognized for propelling him and his team to the ultimate win was his family, especially his mother, Katie Nixon.
“A lot of sacrifice was made by my family in order to even permit an opportunity to play tennis,” said Nixon, who grew up in Rocky Hock. “My mom played a part in those sacrifices and made it possible to have this. She took me to more tournaments than you can shake a stick at.”
Nixon said that his mom would often ask what he wanted for dinner, to ensure he had the right meal and nutrition to play a tennis match the day after.
“She sat out in so much bad weather for my matches,” Nixon recalled, who stopped to visit his mother after the ceremony and inform her of his hall of fame induction. Sadly, she passed just a few days later.
“I think she could hear me,” Nixon said of speaking to his mother.
Of the 1981-1982 team, only two missed the ceremony: Jean Scaturo and Coach Danny Phillips. Scaturo attended via web call, according to Nixon, but Phillips could not make it.
Nixon remembered Phillips while speaking to the Chowan Herald, recollecting on his incredible abilities both on the court and from the sideline.
“Danny was a heck of a player,” Nixon explained. “He was named all-American at Atlantic Christian, played on tour and coached Saudi Arabia’s junior Davis Cup team while traveling all over the world.”
Nixon said many of the skills he and his teammates learned during that winning season came from Phillips and his teachings.
Coach Phillips was inducted into UMO’s Hall of Fame alongside his six champion protégés from that year: Mike Bowen, Tom Coggin, David McGee, Kermit Nixon, Paul Pagano and Jean Scaturo.
Each of those players had come to Mount Olive College as top-ranked players from their respective high schools. It was almost like a dream team.
Forty years on, that team will join countless others inside the Hall of Fame at the University of Mount Olive, etched in the school’s athletic history forever.
Today, one can still find Nixon swinging away on a tennis court in Chowan. He recently organized efforts to resurface and refurbish the courts at the Northern Community Center in Tyner and has advocated continuously for the tennis community in the wake of the John A. Holmes High School construction project and slated demolition of Edenton’s courts.
“Our team came together from all over the place in North Carolina,” Nixon said. “To win it all with Coach Phillips at the helm – who we learned so much from – was great.”