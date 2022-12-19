EDENTON — The Northeastern boys’ basketball team quickly jumped out to a 13-1 lead in Friday night’s road contest at John A. Holmes and while the Aces got themselves back in it for much of the game, the Eagles never trailed.
Northeastern would head back to Elizabeth City with a 62-45 Northeastern Coastal Conference victory.
“We persevered toward the end,” Northeastern head coach Ronald Nixon said. “Got off to a great start, but got a little too comfortable.”
The great start began with a Sayvion Saunders offensive rebound and putback on the game’s first possession.
TyQuan Harney added the next layup as both combined for eight of the team’s first nine points.
Tyell Saunders added a layup and jumper to make it 13-1 with 3:29 left in the opening quarter forcing Edenton head coach Matt Goetsch to call a timeout.
The timeout seemed to do the trick for the Aces (4-3, 0-2 NCC) as Jimbo Parrish knocked down a triple for the team’s first field goal on the ensuing possession and two times down the court later, Ireal Hills made a circus layup to get within 13-6.
The final two minutes of the first quarter were largely scoreless as Northeastern (2-1, 2-0 NCC) went cold from the floor.
To end the quarter, however, Edenton’s Divon Ward came up with a clutch offensive rebound off a missed triple and put the ball back up to beat the buzzer and have the Aces trailing just 13-8.
Edenton’s run ended with eight unanswered after a Tay Williams free throw in the second quarter’s first minute as Northeastern got back to work with Harney and Devaughan Bell layups to lead 19-9.
The Eagles managed to keep their distance until halftime when they led 32-23.
Their lead jumped back up to 13, 43-30, with 3:42 left in the third quarter, but that’s when Edenton really began to threaten.
The Aces went on a 9-0 run with another Parrish 3, who finished with 15 points and four made from beyond the arc, and then a three-point play and 3-pointer from Ja’shaun Leary to get within 43-39 with 2:15 left in the quarter.
A Hills triple with three seconds left in the quarter then had Edenton down just 46-42 going into the fourth, but little did anyone know, that was the last made field goal of the night for the home team.
The Aces went 0-for-11 from the field in the fourth quarter despite most being makeable. They only managed three points in the quarter and that came on 3-of-8 shooting from the line.
“I was proud of the way the guys came out in the second half and fought really hard,” Goetsch said. “Just couldn’t hit a shot in the fourth. We got all the looks we wanted. We stopped turning the ball over like we did in the first half and fourth quarter, we were getting all the looks we wanted. Just couldn’t convert.”
Their final point of the night ended up being a Hills free throw to get within 51-45 with 4:25 to go.
Tyell Saunders answered with two made foul shots on the other end and two minutes later, the sophomore came up with a key three-point play to lead 56-45 with two minutes to go.
Saunders, who Nixon said had been in a slump to start the season, finished with a game-high 23 points.
“He finally came out and played like he did last year,” Nixon said.
Sayvion Saunders had a three-point play opportunity on the next possession and didn’t convert the free throw, but Northeastern nonetheless had the game put away at 58-45 with 1:42 to go for their second straight win of NCC play.
The Aces fell to 0-2 in conference play, but Goetsch is encouraged by his team’s start to the season after a 5-19 campaign last season.
“The biggest difference about this team and last year’s team is this team wants to be here,” he said. “Last year’s team wasn’t banging down the door to get in the gym, they weren’t loving practice and so this year’s team, we don’t have any of the issues we dealt with last year.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 63, John A. Holmes 26: The difference in experience between the Lady Eagles (5-0, 2-0 NCC) and the Lady Aces (4-3, 0-2 NCC) was more than evident from the opening tip-off of Friday night’s game.
Edenton, suiting up five freshman while missing starters Ellie Spear and Liza Bond, went the first four minutes unable to get to Northeastern’s side of the floor without turning the ball over.
The Lady Eagles forced 14 turnovers in that span and took full advantage to lead 25-0 halfway through the opening quarter.
“I loved it,” Northeastern head coach Andre Cherry said. “It let me know that the girls are in tune on defense. Defense wins games, offense packs stands.”
The Lady Aces didn’t get their first shot off until 3:55 left and their first points until Zy’ Miah Brown hit her second 3-point attempt with 3:20 left.
At the end of the quarter, Northeastern led 29-10 with Jasmine Felton responsible for 18 of that and Aniyah Rainey responsible for eight.
It was a 54-21 lead at halftime as coaches and officials agreed to a running clock in the second half.
Felton finished with 32 points for her third 30-plus game in five contests this season as Rainey followed with 18. Jada Simpson contributed seven points.
Amaris Oliver had 10 of Edenton’s 21 points.
“We’re a young basketball team and it showed tonight,” Edenton head coach Brian Chappell said. “We made our fair share of mistakes and it’s a learning process.”