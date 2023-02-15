Overtime was needed Tuesday night for the Northeastern boys’ basketball team to finally put away John A. Holmes in the first round of the Northeastern Coastal Conference Tournament.
The No. 6 seed Aces, who were swept by the No. 3 Eagles in the two-game regular season set, led early on and after relinquishing the lead, fought back to force overtime on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
But it was all Northeastern in overtime as the Eagles blanked Edenton on their home floor 10-0 in the four-minute period for a 62-52 victory.
“Edenton did a pretty good job,” Northeastern head coach Ronald Nixon said. “They took us to overtime, we weren’t expecting that. But the guys persevered toward the end and we came up with the victory. A win is a win.”
The Aces (9-16) earned a lead as high as seven points in the first half.
Jimbo Parrish gave them their first lead with a 3-pointer on their second possession of the game, making for the second of six consecutive lead changes in the first two minutes of the first quarter.
Jonathan Spears was the final lead change in that span with a jumper to make it 7-6 as Tay Williams added a basket on the fourth shot of their next possession and two free throws from Spears made it 11-6 with 4:11 left.
Ireal Hills capped off a solid opening quarter for Edenton with a triple in the final minute for a 16-11 advantage at the break.
“We got off to a slow start as usual,” Nixon said. “We have to get over the hump of getting off to a slow start.”
Williams tipped in a Naijhir White miss on Edenton’s first second-quarter possession for an 18-11 lead and another Parrish 3-pointer made it 21-14 with six minutes left.
Northeastern (14-8), however, finally strung some points together with a Sayvion Saunders layup and free throw, followed by a Unique Blount 3 and TyQuan Harney basket to give the Eagles a 22-21 lead midway through the quarter.
The two teams quickly exchanged leads again until Jailen Smith laid one up for Edenton to tie it 26-26 with 2:20 left.
Williams again had an offensive putback with 30 seconds left for a brief 28-26 Aces advantage, but Jayden Alexander nailed a 3-pointer with a second left to send Northeastern into halftime up 29-28.
The Eagles’ lead out of halftime reached 34-30 as Edenton made a run to regain the lead.
Williams began it by backing down a defender along the baseline for a bucket and Divon Ward followed with a steal and fastbreak layup to tie it 34-34 with 2:55 left.
The next Aces possession saw Spears follow his own missed 3 for a successful left-handed layup. Edenton was quickly back up 36-34 with 2:30 left in the third.
Once again, Northeastern hit a last second shot, this time on a Tyell Saunders steal and fastbreak layup with two seconds left, to have the game go into the fourth quarter tied 38-38.
Spears, who tied White for a team-high 14 points, came up huge in the fourth quarter for the road team with consecutive possessions with a 3-pointer from the left corner for a 44-40 Aces lead with 5:30 left.
Blount, however, stymied Edenton’s momentum, with a triple to get back within one on the ensuing possession as a Harney free throw tied it and a Harney layup put Northeastern up 46-44 with 4:25 left.
Its lead reached a regulation-high 49-44, but behind some key turnovers the Aces stayed right in it.
With 10 seconds left, Alexander scored on a layup to put the Eagles up 52-49.
Edenton promptly went down court and after a missed 3 from Spears, Edenton got the rebound and the ball found White, who nailed an open triple from the left elbow at the buzzer to send the game to overtime at 52-52.
While the Aces’ upset hopes were kept alive with the shot, that was it offensively the remainder of the game for Edenton.
It missed all six shots it took in the four-minute extra period and turned it over three times.
Tyell Saunders scored seven of the 10 Northeastern overtime points.
Harney led the Eagles with 19 points with Tyell Saunders adding 17 and Blount adding 12.
“We didn’t deserve to win it,” Edenton head coach Matt Goetsch said. “We can’t turn the ball over that many times. I mean it’s a struggle taking care of the ball. I don’t think it was (Northeastern’s) defense, just couldn’t pass.”