Playing almost flawless football in all phases of the game, Northeastern High School defeated conference rival John A. Holmes by the score of 50-0 in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2A State Playoffs. The game was played Thursday night in Elizabeth City at the Northeastern stadium complex known as the “Eagles Nest.”
Northeastern remains unbeaten with a record of 11-0, while the Aces conclude a successful season with a final record of 8-3, two of those losses coming against the Eagles.
Nothing worked for Edenton.
Indicative of their evening was their very first possession of the game. After two short rushing plays, a bad snap resulted in a four yard loss. Trying to punt on fourth down, the snap sailed over the kicker, and through the end zone for a safety.
The free kick to Northeastern was short, which set the Eagles up on the Holmes 35 yard line. Taking a direct snap in the Wildcat formation, E.J. Gatling raced up the middle, cut to the right sideline, and went the distance for the touchdown. The kick was good by Jonas Giffin, who just joined the team off his soccer season. At 9:38 of the first quarter, Northeastern had jumped out to a 9-0 lead.
The Eagles got the ball right back on a pass interception by Shamar Sutton. This time they would strike in five plays. On second down at the Aces 35, quarterback Jalen Melson flipped a short pass to Sutton on a hook pattern. The junior spun out of a tackle, accelerated, and ran for 35 yards for the second Northeastern touchdown. Giffin again drilled the extra point through the uprights.
Northeastern would make the score 23-0 just before the end of the first quarter. Again, Melson found his favorite receiver Sutton cutting across the center of the field. The play went for a 44 yard score, to be followed by another successful point after.
Edenton had come in with two running backs, Quan Twine, and Malachi White, with each over 1,000 yards rushing on the season. The Aces had piled up a conference leading 375 rushing yards per game. However, they could never get a consistent drive going against the Eagles on this night. Northeastern intercepted three passes, and recovered two fumbles for five total turnovers.
Melson and Sutton hooked up again at the 7:31 mark left in the half. Sutton was double teamed, but he went up between two defenders to haul in a 29 yard score. That was followed by the longest scoring play of the night. From the 19 yard line, do-everything back Gatling lofted a perfect pass to Jordan Jones, who caught the ball in stride, and out ran the safety for an 81 yard touchdown. Two minutes later, Melson posted his fourth touchdown pass of the night, giving him a total of 29 for the season. This time he connected with a short pass to A.J. Williams, who slipped tackles and broke loose for a 39 yard score.
At 44-0 at the break, the game went to a running clock. The Eagles would add one more score on a 37 yard run by Tyselle Spencer, who led all rushers with 65 yards on seven attempts.
Holmes coach Paul Hoggard credited Northeastern with a strong performance, and reflected on the Edenton season. “In my entire coaching career, this may have been the most challenging year. We had to overcome a lot, but they hung in there, and we had a good year. Yes, we had some injuries tonight, especially at our skill positions, but it says a lot about those guys that they still tried to play.”