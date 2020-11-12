Did you know that we are less than two weeks away from the start of college basketball? My beloved Tar Heels tip off on the 30th and word out of Chapel Hill has been delightful. As eager as I am to talk about it, I’m not yet done with the football season.
We are also two weeks removed from me admitting to you that I hadn’t yet gotten a grasp of who’s who in college football and unfortunately, I haven’t found much clarity since. Here is what I think I do know.
I believe my Tar Heels can score on anyone and there’s a chance anyone can score on my Tar Heels. Their defensive line is young and every starter in the defensive backfield at the beginning of the season is out.
Clemson lost without their starting quarterback but I don’t think it’s going to impact their ability to make the playoffs. The most shocking thing to me from that game was that Notre Dame may actually be good. They have been the most consistently overrated team of my lifetime and can usually be counted on to lose the big game.
Alabama can play, no shocker there but I don’t think Florida is as good as everyone else thinks they are. They beat Georgia, a team that you can’t watch without wondering how good they might be if they had a quarterback like Justin Fields. Wait, they did have Justin Fields!
Speaking of Justin Fields, Ohio State is supposed to be really good but they have been out scored in the second half of each of their last two games. They have some talent for sure but teams seem to be catching on and adjusting effectively. A well coached team with talent of their own could derail their playoff hopes.
Fortunately for the Buckeyes, the Big Ten and their fourteen teams are a hot mess. They only scheduled themselves eight games due to their late start and the best team they have left to play is Indiana.
That’s right, you live in a world where Indiana is a top ten ranked football team. 2020 is a wild year.