On Friday night, July 2, 2021, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR will play a leading role in the Edenton Steamers’ Military Appreciation Night. Not only is the chapter donating toward the Post Game Fireworks Show that is scheduled, but numerous chapter member volunteers (and their husbands/partners) will be contributing “womanpower” to the evening.
This effort was begun in 2020 and was organized and spearheaded by Chapter Registrar Candy Roth whose husband, Gary is treasurer of the Steamers and a member of the board and the executive board. He additionally is head of the fundraising effort for the Steamers through the Food Lion card sales. This year, Chapter First Vice Regent Beth Taylor joined this effort — heartfelt thanks to the three of them for organizing this event this year!
The dedicated chapter members who are volunteering on July 2 are: Leatha and Kip Fischer, military ticket distribution; Chris Marshall and Kathleen Towers are taking tickets inside the gate; Sandy Sperry and Julia Elmore will be distributing flags and DAR information; Ray Ohlert is singing the National Anthem and “God Bless America.” Additionally, Martha Smith and Celeste Maus are working in the Clam Shack; Beth Taylor will be in the merchandise Trailer; Kim Gongwer and Pamela Oliviera are checking ID at the Bier Garden while Candy Roth and Melanie Gibbs will be selling there. The Cook Tent includes Clara King, Gail Hodges, Leslie Lane, and Linda Carr; Anne Rowe, Jean Kuchta, Tara Thomas, and Lisa Cantrell will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets. Finally, chapter member Martha Smith will be throwing out the first pitch.
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter would like to thank Chapter Regent Gail Hodges and other members of sister chapter Brick House Landing in Plymouth, for their eager participation and help at this Military Appreciation Night. And, of note, the proceeds from the Edenton Tea Party’s 50% portion of the 50/50 raffle will be donated to a military-related DAR project.
If ever there was an organization that appreciates the military, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) must be near the top of that list! The NSDAR was founded on October 11, 1890 to, among other things, perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence. Indeed, one of the goals of the current NSDAR President General, Denise Doring VanBuren is to “Honor the spirit of our Revolutionary ancestors and educate the public about their sacrifices, while actively promoting the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship.”
DAR members worldwide volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities including supporting active duty military personnel and assisting veteran patients.
Most of DAR’s volunteer work is accomplished under a committee system comprised of national chairs and locally appointed state and chapter chairs. There are a number of national, state, and chapter committees dedicated to supporting the military:
• DAR Project Patriot (the official DAR committee that supports America’s service members and their families).
• DAR Service for Veterans (acknowledges and recognizes veterans’ service, sacrifice, and commitment to the preservation of our nation’s freedom. Of special importance is the recognition of and appreciation for women veterans’ service).
• National Defense (the committee advocates a strong military defense and unwavering faithfulness to the ideals of the Founding Fathers as set forth in the U.S. Constitution. Gold ROTC, Bronze JROTC, and Silver Outstanding Cadet medals, and presenting DAR Youth Citizenship and DAR Distinguished Citizen Medals is encouraged in the chapters).
• Salute to Service (nationwide outreach campaign to recognize veterans and active duty military).
• Patriot Records Project (finding and identifying Revolutionary War patriots in hard to search collections).
• Profiles in Patriotism on the state level, focuses on identifying and honoring our current North Carolina members who are serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older - regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background - who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information. You may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/