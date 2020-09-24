It looks like I am about to have a second favorite NASCAR team. Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin have partnered to start a team and I hope beyond hope it’s a Jordan car. Maybe black and red, maybe white, grey and teal or maybe ... just maybe, Carolina blue with a big white Jumpman logo across the hood.
Speaking of Carolina blue, I was bummed my Tar Heels didn’t get to play this past weekend but I’m glad UNCC erred on the side of caution. Besides, it gives me an opportunity to remind everyone that we are three weeks into the college football season and UNC is beating ACC competition by an average of 25 points and still hasn’t given up a touchdown.
I don’t know how this Boston and Miami NBA Eastern Conference Finals series is going to turn out but regardless, the Heat have been so easy to root for. There has long been talk of a winning culture in South Beach and it is evident in every aspect of their play. They are selfless, relentless and fun to watch.
I’m debating whether to do an NBA 2K21 review but I need another week to adjust to the new shot meter before I pass judgement. I will say this though, player movement is more realistic than ever before and while I like it, It’s made me an awful defender. I keep running right past my assignment. Gone are the days of stopping on a dime.
It ain’t looking good for my fantasy football team y’all. The Beach Bums haven’t won yet and are set to take on a team that won last week despite getting a combined 2.8 points out of their RB and Flex. I’m in so much trouble.
Speaking of teams you have never heard of and care nothing about, the NHL is expanding to Seattle. Why do I bring it up? I’m glad I pretended you asked. They are calling themselves the Kraken. I’ve been telling my son that stupid is a bad word. With that in mind, I’m gonna refer to the name Kraken as dumb.
I’m going to be rooting hard for the Pirates this Saturday when they kickoff their season against a ranked UCF team. ECU will be missing their fans as Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has long provided a home field advantage in Greenville. It’s a shame too because the Knights looked really good against Georgia Tech last week. The Pirates may need every advantage they can get.