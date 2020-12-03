Chowan Middle School's Bulldogs are busy competing in cross-country, volleyball and soccer. Other sports to soon get underway.
The school's sports seasons were reorganized due to COVID.
Cross-country
The Bulldogs girls' and boys' cross-country teams compete in a different conference this year, as the other schools in their regular conference -- Coastal Athletic Conference -- don’t have any teams, coach Angie Brickhouse said. The Bulldogs were allowed to participate in the Albemarle Athletic Conference, which includes middle schools in Dare, Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties. In this conference, athletes can participate in either one-mile or two-mile races. The Bulldogs run the two-mile distance.
"We're running really well," Brickhouse said.
She noted that the team hasn't been able to practice much due to the abbreviated season, but the student-athletes have been working really hard.
"I'm really proud of them," Brickhouse said.
During the teams' Dec. 24 meet at Camden Middle School, Bulldogs Josh Harvill and Della Benavides won the boys' and girls' two-mile races, respectively.
The Bulldogs will finish their season Tuesday, Dec. 8, with a meet at Currituck Middle School in Moyock.
Perquimans Middle School also competes in meets, but isn’t part of the conference. It’s the school’s first year having a cross-country team.
Anita Mercer leads a combined team of about 15 youths.
"Originally I'm the coach of track and field but with COVID cutting our last season short, we are doing cross-country," said the track coach of four years.
Mercer said that most of her runners also run the mile in track, so competing in cross-country was an easy transition.
"So far, the team is doing really good. I'm really proud of them, because the ones that I have running have been the ones that would have been doing the mile for track and field," she said. "They seem comfortable with that they're doing. I'm really excited for them."
Soccer
As of press time, Bulldogs co-ed soccer team is undefeated.
Soccer team is 4-0 and has two matches remaining against Bear Grass and Central. Eighth-grade teacher Evan Miller stepped into the role of soccer coach this year. This is his first year coaching soccer at CMS.
The team is scheduled to play at Bear Grass today (Dec. 3) at 4 p.m
Volleyball
CMS has two volleyball teams this year — team 1 (Maroon) and Team 2 (Gold).
Monica Cofield coaches Team 1 (Maroon) team, which has a 3-1 record.
Team 2 (Gold) team is 0-6 and is coached by Mallory Stockwell.
Upcoming sports
Cheerleading tryouts began Monday, Nov. 30, and basketball tryouts begin on Dec. 7th, according to CMS Athletic Director Allen Harrell.
Brandon Young and Evan Miller will coach Boys Basketball. Angela Strode will be coaching Girls Basketball. The teams will play at the Northern Chowan Community Recreation Center.