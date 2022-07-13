WILLIAMSTON - The Tarheel League District 7 softball tournament began on Tuesday, July 5, at Godwin-Coppage Recreation facility in Williamston.
The first of many games that day slated the (7-8U) Perquimans All-Stars against the Edenton All-Stars.
Perquimans batted first and immediately set the course for the first inning.
Harper Stalling led off with a base hit that turned into a triple due to a bad throw. McKinney Stevens followed suit with a double, which drove in the first run for Perquimans.
Bryce Ravenscraft tapped a single, placing runners on first and third. A hard hit ground ball by Ellie Copeland scored an additional run, even though Copeland was thrown out.
Aaryn Hunter also added a RBI to the stats by driving in a run. At the end of the top half of the first inning Perquimans was up, 3-0.
Edenton started off with a double from their lead-off batter Cecelia H. But that would be the only action the Edenton All-Stars would see that inning as the next three batters were retired.
Perquimans generated two additional runs in the top of the second.
Taylor Rountree was able to get a hit and secured first base. Aerial Craddock was also able to get a base hit moving Rountree to second base.
Subsequently Edenton’s miscues allowed Rountree to step on home plate scoring another run for Perquimans.
Stallings would connect again, driving in the last run of the inning and increasing the Perquimans lead to 5-0.
Edenton could not answer back their next at bat as their next three batters were sat down in order.
In the top of the third inning Perquimans offense exploded. Hits from Mckinney Stevens, Ravenscraft, Ellie Copeland, Hunter and Woodard propelled the score to 9-0.
An inside the park homerun by Violet Pollock ended the top half of the inning with Perquimans still maintaining the lead, 10-0.
Once again Edenton came to the plate and the inning ended with three batters in a row.
At the top half of the fourth inning Perquimans produced an additional run with hits from Rountree and Craddock set runners in scoring position. Even though she grounded out Brooklyn Griffen was awarded the run batted in (RBI) to increase her teams lead to, 11-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, Edenton was finally able to light up the scoreboard. The escapade started with a triple from Cecelia H. A base hit by Adeline B. would score a run. With two outs and a runner on second, Ivy E. belted a ball to the outfield driving in a run. Ivy turned on the speed and made it easily across the plate for an inside the park homerun. Edenton trimmed the deficit, 11-3.
Unfortunately, Edenton could not muster any additional runs leaving Perquimans to claim an 11-3 victory.
Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@apgenc.com.