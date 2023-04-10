...WIND GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS POSSIBLE FOR A FEW MORE HOURS...
Local observations reporting wind gusts up to 25 kt. Forecast
calls for both the strength of winds and frequency of gusts to
decrease through the rest of the morning.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central,
south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Perquimans’ Victoria Williamson reacts toward friends and family after officially signing to play volleyball at the University of Lynchburg, Wednesday in Perquimans County High School.
HERTFORD — One of the main contributors to Perquimans volleyball’s run to the 1A NCHSAA state title match last November will be taking her court skills to the University of Lynchburg this fall.
Victoria Williamson signed to play volleyball, both indoor and beach, during a signing ceremony at Perquimans County High School gym last week attended by both her friends and family.
The senior said she was spending time at a Liberty University volleyball camp last summer when the Lynchburg coach, who had been in contact with Williamson before, invited her to visit the NCAA Division III school just 10 minutes away.
“I went there and I absolutely loved it,” Williamson said. “I loved the coach, she was super nice and super inviting. There were also other players there and I loved them too. I got to tour the campus and I didn’t know I wanted to go to a small college, but it just felt home away from home as soon as I stepped on it.”
Williamson also considered attending Catawba College, William Peace University and Lenoir-Rhyne University, but after staying in contact with Lynchburg coach Hannah Givens and an overnight stay on the Lynchburg campus, Williamson said she was sold on becoming a Lady Hornet.
She will be joining an indoor volleyball program that went 15-12 last fall and also play on the beach volleyball team in the spring. The opportunity to play beach volleyball was an attraction because not many programs offer both seasons, she said. Williamson has played beach volleyball in the summer since she was in the sixth-grade.
“It’s going to be so cool to see her and how much she’s going to grow because I don’t think she’s reached her full potential yet,” Perquimans head volleyball coach Kristie Thach said. “I still think there’s so much more she’s going to be able to do and playing at the next level is going to take her there.”
Thach has seen Williamson grow during her four years on the varsity team at Perquimans, morphing into a defining leader on this past season’s eastern regional championship team.
According to Maxpreps.com, Williamson tallied 849 kills in her four years as a Lady Pirate, 308 as a senior. She also recorded 202 aces.
Before leading Perquimans to its first state championship appearance in more than two decades, Williamson was a member of teams that reached the fourth round of the playoffs three consecutive years.
“This program means everything to me,” Williamson said. “Ever since I was little, I knew I wanted to be a Lady Pirate and just being around this atmosphere of girls, we worked so hard.
“We’ve been in the weight room together, on the court together, off the court together, just team bonding, this team means everything to me," she continued. "That’s why I knew it was so important I found a team and a group that wasn’t just about winning, it was about having a bond and just being close to each other.”
“She’s been a great hitter, great server, great passer, all the statistical things that it takes to be a great volleyball player,” Thach said. “But she’s an even better teammate, a leader, her work ethic is just outstanding. …She’s just an all-around great person and we’re going to miss her so much on the court for her ability to play, but just as equally as her leadership and the example she set for other people.”
Williamson plans to major in communications and minor in journalism.
She’s also aiming to get even better on the court and on the sand.
“I just want to continue to get better and learn as much as I can about the sport because you never know in the future, I could be coaching, I could be doing journalism related to volleyball, and I just want to soak up as much as I can and enjoy it,” Williamson said. “I really do love this sport and it’s something I have a deep passion for ever since I was little.”