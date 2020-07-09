Potential Chowan Middle School student-athletes must have several online forms filled out before they can participate in sports for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Just like John A. High School, the middle school is using Rank One for all its athletic forms.
All athletic forms will be electronic this year except for the three-page physical form that needs to be printed from Rank One or the Edenton-Chowan Schools website. You can go to the CMS website, and find Athletics to find the form to take to your doctor to complete.
North Carolina High School Athletic Association has extended the grace period for physicals. Those students who had a physical after March 1, 2019, do not have to complete another physical for the 2020-21 school year. If your physical was dated before March 1, 2019, you have to complete another physical for the 2020-21 school year.
As soon as the physical form is complete, please turn it in to CMS Coach Harrell.
Parents and guardians of CMS student-athletes need to log onto https://rankonesport.com/content/ and complete four electronic forms in order to participate in athletics for the 2020-21 school year. Everything must be filled out on the form by either the student and/or parent in order for them to be submitted to the school district.
The forms that need to be completed are the concussion statement, athletic participation, sportsmanship pledge and NCHSAA screening questions.