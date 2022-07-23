Edenton native Stuart Proctor recently bagged second place in a long distance sailing race from Maryland to Bermuda.
The race, known as the Mustang Survival Annapolis to Bermuda Ocean Race (A2B), is typically held bi-annually. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 race was canceled, meaning the 2022 race is the first in four years.
The 753-mile course, which was first established in 1979, takes sailors down the Chesapeake Bay to Cape Charles and out across the Gulf Stream to Bermuda.
In its entirety, the race took Proctor and his crew six days to reach Bermuda. The first day was spent on the Chesapeake Bay, while the rest of the days were out in the open ocean.
Alongside Proctor were seven others, three women and four men aboard the “Allegiant,” a 42-foot long racer/cruiser sailboat.
The crew members are listed below:
• Albert Bossar — Skipper;
• James Branson — Navigator;
• Hannah Dickmyer — Main Trimmer;
• Noah Martin — Bow;
• Maryline O’Shea — Co-Skipper;
• Stuart Proctor — Watch Captain;
• Adam Rybczynski — Mast; and
• Jordan Stock — Helm.
Proctor said that the most difficult part of the voyage was the crossing of the Gulf Stream.
“Five out of the eight of us got seasick, even while taking medication to prevent it,” Proctor explained. “Tropical Storm Alex was a problem, it delayed us a day and conflicted wind directions along the Gulf Stream. It resulted in very confused seas.”
Upon reaching the other side of the Gulf Stream, the team still had to deal with land swell from the remnants of Alex, alongside typical wind swell.
The team performed in the largest class of boats in the race, which is typically geared to vessels in the 30-50 foot length range.
Four years ago in 2018, Proctor said that the same team and boat owner attempted the A2B race, but it just did not pan out in their favor.
“We didn’t have enough water,” Proctor said. “You’re required to finish with a certain amount of water. It just wasn’t the right year, so we turned back.”
With the 2020 race canceled because of the pandemic, this pushed the team’s next opportunity to race to this year, which proved to be a success, garnering them second-place awards overall for the “Allegiant’s” boat class.
Proctor, having grown up in Edenton and graduated from John. A Holmes High School in 2003, elaborated a bit on his history with the sport of sailing.
“I learned how to sail here when I was ten years old,” Proctor said. “Gil Burroughs was my instructor.”
Proctor said his first competitive race was at the age of 13. He has also raced with local sailor Chris Elliott, saying that his time with Elliott spanned high school through college and a bit beyond that.
“I eventually got plugged into the Sunfish [sailboat] scene and sailed in college in southern Maryland while getting into windsurfing too,” Proctor said.
Moving from Maryland, where he was racing 44-foot boats at the time, Proctor lived on the Outer Banks for some years, taking up kiteboarding as well.
Proctor noted that he has worked with the sailing industry for the last several years since then.
Returning to Edenton and now working at Byrum Hardware, Proctor has been involved with his current sailing team for the last five years.
Speaking on the overall experience of the A2B race, Proctor mentioned how meditative it can be to just “get away from it all.”
“You are away from your phone, your phone dies shortly into the trip,” Proctor explained. “No music, no pictures, you do the same thing over and over each day while out on the water. That routine is powerful for meditation.”
Proctor said that he and his team were being pushed to their limits out on the Atlantic. Despite sickness, exhaustion or any other ailments that befell them, they marched on to Bermuda anyway. A true test of endurance.
“The teamwork is another great thing about it,” Proctor said. “The sense of camaraderie and relying on your team for positive energy. That’s one of the best parts of it all.”