Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department announced the following fall sports.

Coach Pitch Baseball registration has been extended through Friday, Aug. 14 for ages 5-8 with anticipated start date of Aug. 31.

Soccer registration will be taken Aug. 24 through Sept. 4 for ages 4-13 with an anticipated start date of Sept. 28.

Due to indoor restrictions for COVID, fall volleyball is canceled.

Registration is $25 ($40 for out-of-county residents), and is available at the Recreation Office in the Chowan County Agriculture/Extension Office Building, Suite C in Edenton, or online at www.chowancounty-nc.gov.

For more information, call 252-482-8595.

