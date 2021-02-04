During 2020, Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department offered programs to Chowan County residents while other county’s departments where not operating.
Codirectors Shannon Ray, recreation superintendent, and Brian Chappell, recreations operation director, told the Board of Commissioners about the agency’s activities during Monday’s board meeting at the Public Safety Center in Edenton.
When the state began implementing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the department ended its winter basketball season early, Ray said. They waited until summer to restart programs.
“We’ve been busy, even with COVID,” she said.
Due to the pandemic, Edenton-Chowan Schools were unable to host some of the recreation department’s summer activities, Ray said. But other programs, such as swimming and kayaking continued. Each session began with temperature checks and other precautionary measures to ensure safety.
The department was the only one in the region hosting summer programs, Ray said.
In the fall, co-ed youth soccer and baseball were held, Ray said. Since most other recreation departments were not open, the department did not travel to any tournaments as it has in the past.
Due to the pandemic protocols, the department has needed more staff and volunteers to serve at games, Ray said.
The department also held its annual Day with Santa. The agency, with the help of donations from the community, helped 280 children celebrate Christmas in 2020.
The recreation department currently is hosting its after-school program virtually, Ray said. Every two weeks, children in the program get activity packets. Every week or so, a teacher or volunteer checks in with the students to see how they are doing.
Earlier this month, the department took over the Chowan Senior Center operations. It is also taking registration for its spring soccer, cheerleading and football seasons, Chappell said. Noting that the football teams will have the same pandemic-related restrictions in place as the state’s high school football teams.
The annual program that teaches White Oak School second-graders how to swim has been postponed until April, Ray said. While the department has a grant to hold the program at the Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City, more funds are needed to cover the $6,500-$7,000 fee to host the classes there.
Commissioner Bob Kirby asked whether the department had any COVID outbreaks during its programs.
Ray noted that the department has seen community exposure impact its programs, but the agency itself has not had any cases. For example, games have had to be cancelled because a participant was exposed to COVID.
Commissioner Tray Taylor, who also is a volunteer basketball coach, asked how many people are allowed at the winter basketball games. Ray said they limit guests to 25 people. Visiting teams have one adult per child, while home teams are allowed two per child. Each person is required to wear a mask. Their temperatures are checked before they enter the gym building and they are to sit socially distanced on the bleachers. The entire gym is disinfected before the games begin, between each game and after the last game.
Taylor asked whether the department was looking into producing live videos of the games so other family members who can’t attend the games in-person can watch.
Some parents steam the games on Facebook Live, but the department does not have the capability nor the manpower to do so at this time, Ray said.
Kirby praised Ray and Chappell for what their department did during 2020.
“I feel that I can say on behalf of the entire board that we admire all of what you have been able to pull off,” he said. “We can tell that your staff and volunteers do this out of love for the ommunity.”