Gates High School volleyball team defeated John A. Holmes 27-25, 25-13, 25-12 on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Gates County High School.
Further information was unavailable in the match between the Red Barons (5-3, 2-1 AAC) and the Aces (0-2 AAC).
The Albemarle Athletic Conference match between Manteo and John A. Holmes in Edenton Thursday, Dec. 10, was postponed and rescheduled to Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Edenton.
The John A. Holmes High School volleyball team is scheduled to play Camden today (Dec. 17).
John A. Holmes was scheduled to host Perquimans Tuesday. Results were unavailable at press time, but will appear on the newspaper’s website, dailyadvance.com/chowan.