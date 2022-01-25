MERRY HILL — The Ridgecroft Rams came to Lawrence Academy with specific a intention… to win.
Those intentions were carried out successfully as Ridgecroft defeated its Tarheel Independent Conference rival 78-57, in a showcase of basic, physical, no frills basketball.
Lawrence came out in the first quarter with the safety off, cocked and loaded, as they scored back-to-back three’s by Sawyer Mizelle and Conner Ferbee giving the Warriors a quick 6-0 start.
Ridgecroft’s Sawyer Chamblee was fouled, but could not put any points on the scoreboard from the free throw line.
The Warriors added two more points by way of a Charlie Spruill basket in the paint.
Chamblee was placed on the charity stripe again by Lawrence, and this time he was able to make both baskets with 3:53 left in the first quarter.
Lawrence dialed in another airstrike for three points from Drew Pippens, increasing the Warriors’ lead to 11-2.
Ridgecroft answered back with a basket from Will Revelle and immediately called timeout with 2:11 left in the first quarter.
Ridgecroft seemed well poised even though the Rams were behind. The Rams stuck with being physical in the paint, along with higher percentage shots. As they chipped away a little at a time at the score.
After the Ridgecroft timeout, Lawrence continued with their high octane offensive surge adding numbers to their already substantial lead. Ferbee still had a hot hand and banged another three for the Warriors. The next possession Ferbee was fouled and made one of his free throws.
The Rams were able to score six points after the timeout, which included a bucket from Bill Vaughan before the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors led 15-10, and just like that, the Rams were back in the game.
Ridgecroft came out in the second quarter with the same intensity that they brought with them to the Warrior’s gymnasium. The Rams scored the first two points with a basket from Baylor Edwards.
Lawrence answered with back-to-back buckets from Luke Foster and another bucket for Spruill, improving the Warriors lead to 21-12 with 5:47 left on the clock.
Both teams were feeling the atmosphere as the fans became extremely involved in the game. Unfortunately this energy and hype influenced the Warriors to shoot unsuccessful three-pointers.
Finally after several possessions by bought teams, another three pointer by Ferbee forced the Rams to use a timeout with 4:43 left in the half and the score 26-18, Lawrence.
Ridgecroft came out of the timeout fired up. Two baskets from Caleb Porter, one basket from Chamblee and another basket from Justin Peterson brought the Rams within one point of the Warriors, 26-25.
For the moment the Lawrence crowd was silenced.
Charlie Spruill ended the Warriors’ scoring drought as he was fouled in the act of shooting. Spruill secured the two free throws and bumped the Warriors lead to 28-25.
The next possession Spruill found the basket again and added another two points to the scoreboard, increasing the Warriors lead to 30-25. Teammate Mizelle followed suit with two points as well. Lawrence led 32-25.
The Rams continued to play basic methodical and physical basketball. That physicality placed Mizelle on the free throw line to shoot the and-one with 56.3 seconds left in the half. Mizelle was unable to do so but the two point basket improved the Warriors score.
Lawrence committed fouls on Justin Peterson and Porter, who combined to tally three points and improved the Rams score.
Both teams hustled to add points to the scoreboard prior to the halftime. The buzzer sounded ending the first half with the Warriors ahead by three points, 36-33.
Ridgecroft’s Edwards started the third quarter with a quick basket.
Lawrence, still living in the three point zip code was scored Mizelle. Lawrence still held on to a 39-35 advantage.
The Rams kept pounding the ball in the paint where Porter generated another two points.
Lawrence fired another three-point missile that didn’t find it’s mark. The Rams grabbed the long rebound and passed to Garrette Brown for the basket and the foul. Brown satisfied the and-one that placed the Rams in the lead for the first time in the game, 40-39.
But it didn’t stop there. The break in the score motivated Rams to score two baskets in a row — one each from Porter and Chamblee — which improved their score to 44-39.
Spruill found a spot in the three-point area code and fired successfully, closing the gap for the Warriors to 44-42.
There seemed to be a sense of anxiousness and concern that overwhelmed the Warriors. They continued to let the three ball fly and Ridgecroft continued to grab the long rebounds and increase their lead.
The Warriors, realizing that they may have ran out of ammunition, attempted to switch to the inside game. But they didn’t seem comfortable and the Rams defense didn’t help as they applied pressure in the paint.
With both teams bouncing back and forth with the scoring edge going to Ridgecroft, Lawrence found itself down nine points with 44.6 left to play in the third quarter. The Rams in return found new life leading 55-46.
The Warriors would squeeze out three points prior to the end of the third quarter. Ridgecroft established and maintained the lead at the end of the third quarter, 55-49.
The anxiousness and competitive demeanor of the Warriors had them commnitting a foul with less than 30 seconds into the fourth quarter. Vaughan was able to sink one of two baskets for the Rams.
Ridgecroft went on a quick run, improving their score and lead to 64-49.
Lawrence was able to find one more three ball left in the armory. Pippens loaded the three ball, pulled the trigger and hit his mark.
Ridgecroft called a time out with 4:02 left in regulation and still leading 64-52.
Ram’s Justin Peterson was able to add two points to score right after the Ridgecroft time out.
Spruill answered with a bucket for Lawrence, adjusting the score to 66-54. The Warriors began feeling the pressure of the clock. Several treys were taken, but they all missed the mark.
With 1:06 seconds left in the game the Rams nurtured their score to 70-55 as Lawrence would call a timeout.
At the conclusion of the time out, Ridgecroft added three more baskets to its score and the Warriors were only able to apply one.
The Rams basic physical and methodical ball play allowed them to outlast their rival counterparts 78-57.
Charlie Spruill led the Warriors in scoring with 17 points.
Caleb Porter led the Rams with 27 points.
Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.