Two female student-athletes and two men from Chesapeake, Virginia, took the top overall places in John A. Holmes High School Herron Project Club’s 5K Run for Hope held Saturday in downtown Edenton.
Ryan Carroll, 38, of Chesapeake, Virginia, led the participants across the finish line with an official time of 16 minutes, 56 seconds, on the 3.1-mile course that looped throughout downtown Edenton.
In the male overall division, Carroll was followed by Evan McCue, 16, of Chesapeake, Virginia, who finished second with a chip time of 17:22, and Dillon Britt, 25, of Pendleton (18.42).
On the female side, John A. Holmes High School freshman, Samantha Layton, 14, took first-place overall with a chip time of 24:54. She and John McArthur, 40, of Edenton, were neck and neck about a tenth of a mile from the finish line. Layton broke away slightly, eventually beating McArthur to the finish line by about a step or two.
Chowan Middle School student-athlete Della Benavides, Layton’s former cross-country teammate, came in second overall for the females with a chip time of 26:04. Kim Reynolds, 50, of Elizabeth City, came in third overall with a chip time of 29:29.
Other highlight of the race was the family involvement. When Chowan Middle School teacher and coach Brandon Young crossed the finish line, his children promptly gave chase and followed him through the chute to congratulate time.
Amanda Copeland, of Hertford, was greeted at the finish line by her daughter, who presented her a bouquet of flowers.
Herren Project Clubs create a peer network in schools to empower youth to make healthy choices. They encourage overall wellness, development of coping skills and leadership in schools and communities.
The race proceeds will help the student-led organization continue to provide programming through the year.
The race was timed by Run the East.
Participants listed by overall rank, name, age, place, clock time, chip time:
1, Ryan Carroll, 38, Chesapeake, VA, 16:57, 16:56
2, Evan McCue, 16, Chesapeake, VA, 17:23, 17:22
3, Dillon Britt, 25, Pendleton, NC, 18:45, 18:42
4, Juan Cortes, 45, Elizabeth City, NC, 20:03, 20:01
5, Mark Cagle, 52, Plymouth, NC, 20:14, 20:06
6, Charles Pruden, 35, Merry Hill, NC, 20:32, 20:29
7, Pete Gibson, 65, 20:46, 20:44
8, Scott Edwards, 46, Boykins, VA, 21:26, 21:23
9, J. Harvill, 12, Edenton, NC, 22:11, 22:09
10, Carlos Carrera, 44, Edenton, NC, 22:39, 22:34
11, H. Ford, 12, Edenton, NC, 23:17, 23:14
12, J. Bond, 12, Edenton, NC, 24:01, 23:57
13, John McArthur, 40, Edenton, NC, 24:57, 24:50
14, Samantha Layton, 14, Edenton, NC, 24:57, 24:54
15, Keith Nixon, 59, Edenton, NC, 25:08, 25:04
16, Tommy Tucker, 58, Norlina, NC, 25:25, 25:19
17, G. Shook, 12, Edenton, NC, 26:08, 26:03
18, Della Benavides, 13, Edenton, NC, 26:09, 26:04
19, Ryan Shook, 41, Edenton, NC, 26:21, 26:15
20, Anonymous Participant, 62, 26:34, 26:22
21, Clark Bond, 40, Edenton, NC, 26:56, 26:48
22, Chris Ford, 47, Edenton, NC, 27:30, 27:23
23, Bruce Rutland, 74, Edenton, NC, 28:03, 27:59
24, Brandon Young, 35, Eure, NC, 28:53, 28:49
25, Kim Reynolds, Elizabeth City, NC, 29:38, 29:29
26, Matt Wilson, 35, Edenton, NC, 29:44, 29:39
27, Cabil Gibbs, 42, Roper, NC, 29:52, 29:40
28, Chad Austin, 47, Raleigh, NC, 29:58, 29:51
29, A. Smith, 12, Edenton, NC, 30:25, 30:20
30, J. Layton, 10, 33:25, 33:22
31, Christi Williams, 52, Edenton, NC, 34:02, 33:51
32, Teresa Smith, 43, Edenton, NC, 34:01, 33:53
33, Cindy Cooke, 57, Tyner, NC, 34:16, 34:05
34, Jordan Walton, 33, Edenton, NC, 35:21, 35:11
35, Gary Stanley, 59, Edenton, NC, 38:22, 38:13
36, Henry King, 47, Edenton, NC, 39:47, 39:35
37, Sandra Carrera, 46, Edenton, NC, 39:57, 39:49
38, Stephanie Beaman, 43, Edenton, NC, 41:32, 41:17
39, Victoria Brinson, 35, Edenton, NC, 41:32, 41:17
40, Martha High, 56, Edenton, NC, 41:32, 41:17
41, Celeste Wescott Maus, 59, Edenton, NC, 45:26, 41:18
42, Hack High, 56, Edenton, NC, 44:46, 44:33
43, Mia Peterson, 47, Edenton, NC, 45:45, 45:37
44, Amanda Copeland, 28, Hertford, NC, 49:48, 49:38
45, A. King, 11, Edenton, NC, 51:43, 51:32