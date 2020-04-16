In the continued absence of sports, various media organizations have predictably taken to creating content comprised largely of “Best Of” or “Who’s Better” arguments. More than most, I understand the need to continue publishing and producing but they should attempt to maintain some credibility during their quest for clicks and views.
For example, one organization I won’t mention by name created a fan poll to select the winner of what they called the “ESPN College Basketball Greatest of All Time Bracket”. You can’t allow fans to choose stuff like that, we are the same people who select politicians.
I can only assume people didn’t understand the premise of the question because Michael Jordan was declared the winner.
Good luck finding a bigger MJ fan than me but Lew Alcinder was the best college basketball player of all time. Jordan wasn’t even the best ACC basketball player of all time. Ralph Sampson, Christian Laettner and Len Bias are just a few conference players who had better college careers.
Allow me to put to rest another silly debate sparked by boredom, the original Dream Team was the best basketball team ever assembled. It seems some believe that Dream Team 3, aka the 1996 Olympic Team, would have won a seven game series. They were talented enough to steal a game, maybe even two, but nothing more.
Jordan and Pippen were in their prime and relentless on defense. Charles Barkley was playing out of his mind, Magic Johnson was rested and running, Patrick Ewing’s fade-away was what the kid’s call “wet” and Karl Malone was dominating the post.
Not that it mattered but they were also coached by Chuck Daly, Lenny Wilkens, Mike Krzyzeski and P.J. Carlesimo. I only say it likely didn’t matter because Daly never called a timeout during the 1992 games and their average margin of victory was 43 points. Seems they didn’t need too much coaching.
I recently came across a dispute over the NFL’s greatest quarterback/wide receiver combination ever. While it is admittedly debatable, the fact that you can’t have the conversation without talking about Jerry Rice with both Joe Montana and Steve Young serves as a reminder that the title for greatest wide receiver is not as debatable.
For the record, Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison are the only other quarterback/wide receiver duo deserving to be in the conversation for G.O.A.T.. Before he was widely believed to be part of a murder plot, Harrison was nearly impossible to contain for more than a second or two and that’s all the time a legend like Manning ever needed.