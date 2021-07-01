With one out in the seventh inning and the Steamers trailing by a run, right fielder Hunter Cole came to bat. The hottest hitter on the team delivered once again, drilling a baseball beyond Heritage High School Field’s right field wall to tie the game at four.
The home run set off a game changing inning for the Clams in which the offense brought home five runs, propelling them to a 9-5 victory over the Wake Forest Fungo in an inter division matchup.
Daniel Brandon took the bump for Edenton, starting his second game of the summer. In the bottom of the first with a runner on and two outs, Fungo designated hitter Hogan Stallings launched a two run home run to give Wake Forest a 2-0 lead.
The Steamers fought back in the top of the third inning against Fungo starter Bryson Marshall. With an out in the third inning and two on, shortstop Anthony Stehlin hit one of his four doubles in the evening’s contest to score Chase Bruno and Cole.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Fungo offense worked three walks off of Brandon in the first four batters of the inning to load up the bases. Will Gramble worked a full count and lined a double to left field, giving the Fungo the lead back 4-2.
Cole Bates relieved Brandon, setting down the next two hitters to end the inning. The right hander from Delaware State’s brilliant summer continued, mowing down all eight hitters he faced in 2.2 innings of work.
Meanwhile, the Steamers tacked on a run in the top of the fifth inning. After another Stehlin double, Joe Haney blooped a ball down the left field line. The ball dropped beyond the reach of the backpedaling third baseman and allowed Stehlin to cut the Fungo’s lead in half, 4-3.
That was the score until the Steamers finally lept ahead in the seventh inning.
Cole’s aforementioned fourth home run of the past week tied the game at four. Then, the next four Steamers reached base, bringing around Stehlin and designated hitter Ian Jenkins on a single by Jackson Hipp. First baseman Josh Pernetti grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Haney directly following Hipp’s big hit.
Three batters later, a hard hit ball by Bruno resulted in another Fungo error, allowing Jackson Hipp to score on the play.
When the dust settled on the top of the seventh inning, the Steamers had poured in five runs and taken an 8-4 lead over Wake Forest.
Sam Duncan, Tyrus Baumgardner and Anthony Stehlin all appeared in relief over the next three innings. Duncan struck out the side in the seventh, Baumgardner worked himself in and out of trouble while allowing just one run and Stehlin faced just three hitters in the ninth to secure the victory.
It was a ridiculously complete game from Stehlin who finished 5-6 with four doubles, driving in two runs and scoring three separate times. In addition to that, he pitched an inning, allowing just one hit to close out the game. He, Cole and Haney all had multiple hits for the Clams.
The win marked Steamers’ manager Marshall McDonald’s 100th win as a summer collegiate baseball head coach. In his fifth season of managing summer ball, his second with the Steamers, McDonald has won a Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League title as well as last season’s Premier Collegiate League regular season crown to go with his 100 wins.
The Steamers have an off day on Thursday before they host the Greenbrier Knights on Friday night at Historic Hicks Field. The gates open at 6 p.m., and the first pitch is 7 p.m. The postgame will feature a fireworks show.