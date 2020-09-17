The 2020 Colonial Tennis Tournament will be held on October 10-11 at the tennis courts at the high school in Edenton. Hosted by the Chowan Tennis Association, the Colonial is one of the longest running tennis tourneys in the state. Youth, women, and men’s single divisions offered, as well as open and mixed doubles for men and women.
Registration fee is $40 for singles, and $20 per player for doubles, with a maximum of two events per person.
Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. Draws will be published on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Registration forms available at the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department. Make checks and mail forms to ECRD, P.O. Box 1030, Edenton, NC 27932, or call Kermit Nixon at 252-339-6045.
COVID-19 precautions and guidelines will be followed.