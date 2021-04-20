I know a lot of you don’t care about soccer but even if you don’t follow the sport, you may still appreciate the level of upheaval taking place around its most popular clubs.
I’m going to assume you know very little about soccer. At minimum you should know it is the worlds most popular sport despite its lack of support here in the United States. It’s biggest teams, or clubs as they are called, have millions of followers and while most live elsewhere, many live right here among us. You may even know one or two.
Historically, the most popular and successful football clubs play in Europe where they compete in an organization called the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). Apparently the best teams from UEFA qualify to compete for the UEFA Champions League (UCL). It’s a way of determining the best of the best.
One of the problems, and there are many problems, is that the biggest clubs know very well that they are generating the majority of the hype, revenue and media. It seems they have finally decided to wield their power by announcing the formation of a super league.
To my disappointment this has nothing at all to do with superheroes and is in fact a plan is to have clubs competing in the super league do so instead of competing in the UCL during the middle of the week. What I’m describing to you right now may not seem like a really big deal. They go from playing in one league and instead play in another. This is in fact a very big deal.
Those acronyms mentioned before are associated with billions of dollars and those dollars don’t just change hands without a lot of folks who have been making a lot of money making a lot of noise. It even got the attention of one of the most corrupt acronyms of all time, FIFA.
They started making all kinds of noise (what did we learn that means?) when they began threatening all players who play in the super league with a ban from World Cup competition. That’s right, an organization tasked with promoting and protecting soccer may forbid the sports best players from representing their country in the World Cup.
If you’re wondering whether you should trust FIFA, I encourage you to Google FIFA and corruption the next time you have a few years to spend perusing articles.
I think UEFA is corrupt and I think the UCL is corrupt and I think FIFA is corrupt and I think the NCAA is corrupt and while I recognize this doesn’t have anything to do with the NCAA, any time major corruption is being discussed I feel like they are worth mentioning.
If UEFA, the UCL and FIFA lose their iron grip on soccer money, I’m all for it. Even if it means temporarily making the rich get richer when clubs with the largest payroll stop profit sharing.
I know only one thing for certain, I don’t know how long it would last but for a year or two that league would be provide some incredible soccer to watch week in and week out.