IMG_0627.jpeg copy

John A. Holmes Ellie Spear wins the East Regional Championship and is headed to the Singles Tennis State Championship.

EDENTON - High School tennis is a sport that takes six individuals scores/performance that is then collaborated as a team effort.

The sport also allows those individuals to qualify and compete solely for themselves while representing their respective schools.

Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.