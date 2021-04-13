Interest meeting to be held Friday for Lady Aces tennis
The John A. Holmes High School girls tennis team will have a short general interest meeting at 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 16, at the tennis courts in front of the school.
Register now for Aces basketball camp
Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department is accepting registration for 2021 Aces Summer Basketball Camp.
Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 7-11 for boys and girls who will be rising third-graders through ninth-graders. Participants will be grouped by skill level. Everyone will receive a Camp T-shirt.
Skills taught by John A. Holmes High School coaches and players will include dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding, defense and team play.
Camp will be held in the air-conditioned gym at Walker Community Center (old D.F. Walker Gym) on Oakum Street in Edenton. The cost of the camp is $50 ($60 after May 28).
Registration deadline is May 28. For information, call the Recreation Department at 252-482-8595.
Aces’ Davis Halstead shines at camp
GREENVILLE — Impact ID Camp recently named John A. Holmes High School’s David Halstead as one of its top five prospects during a recent camp at took place over the weekend at Rose High School in Greenville.
The camp said of outfielder Halstead, that the junior is “a physical strong right handed hitter who can play. He ran a 6.88 and would show 91 mph exit velocity. Watching Davis in the outfield move around during BP, you can tell his speed really plays out there as a lock down defender. Watch for Mr. Halstead as the year continues to develop.”
During camp, Halstead had the top 60-yard dash time with 6.88 seconds and was the top hitter based on batting percentage. He was ranked fifth as a power hitter. He was ranked first in hitting exit velocity with a hit of 91 miles per hour.
John A. Holmes’ James Downum, who plays as a right-handed pitcher and first baseman, also participated. The sophomore was fifth-ranked hitter based on batting percentage, fourth-ranked power hitter, and second as a pitching prospect.
Golf tournament to benefit Chamber
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce annual gold tournament will be held Thursday, May 6, at the Links at Mulberry Hill. Registration will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon and tee-off at 1 p.m. Team are $400 each. Cost includes lunch, beverages and snacks. To sign-up, call the chamber at 252-482-3400.
Cornhole tournament benefits Steamers
The Edenton Steamers will host their second Steamers Cornhole Classic on Saturday, April 17, at Historic Hicks Field. The one-day event is open to two person teams. The top three teams will receive a cash prize.
The registration fee for the double elimination bracket style tournament is $50. Not only does the registration fee make the teams eligible for the cash prizes, it also includes four drink tickets per team that are good for beer, soda, or water. Each team is responsible for bringing their own set of bags to play with throughout the day.
Spectators are welcome to attend. We will have food available for purchase, as well as an assortment of beer, soda, and water.
Registration is now open. Please complete the registration form below. The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, and the gates will open at noon for check-in and warm ups.
Registration is available at https://edentonsteamers.com/steamers-cornhole-classic/ .
For questions regarding the event, contact Tyler Russell at 252-482-4080 or edentongm@hotmail.com .
Register now for 5K Run for Hope
The John A. Holmes THP Project Purple Club will host the Run for Hope, a 5K (3.1 mile) race, at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 24.
Entry for the race is $45. The race will start at 108 N. Broad St., Edenton. Registration is currently available online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Edenton/5krun4hope .
JAHHS THP Project Purple Club is a student led anti-substance abuse initiative of The Herren Project (THP), which was launched to break the stigma of addiction, bring awareness to the dangers of substance abuse and shed light on effective treatment practices. All proceeds from this race will go towards substance abuse prevention activities, including educational activities and substance-free events for the youth in our community.
Group hosts runs on Tuesdays
Edenton Bay Running Company hosts its group run/walks at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, weather permitting. Join the group for a weekly 1-mile, 3-mile or 5-mile run/walk around historic downtown Edenton followed by a refreshing beverage at Edenton Bay Trading Company, on South Broad Street, Edenton. The group, which welcomes all ages and paces, meets at the business prior to the start of each run/walk.
Workout groups meet throughout the week
Two workout groups meet in Chowan County and offer a variety of activities throughout the week.
F3 -- Faith, Fellowship and Faith -- is a Christian-based men's workout group. The Chowanoke chapter meets from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. Mondays and Fridays starting at the 105 W. Water St. On Wednesdays, workouts are offered from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. starting at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road and from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. at 600 Woodard Street.
FiA -- Females in Action -- is a faith-based women's workout group. The Edenton chapter workouts start at 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. Saturdays. Most workouts last about 45 minutes and begin at the parking lot at the Barker House on the Edenton waterfront.