COA Foundation to host golf fundraiser
College of the Albemarle Foundation will host is 2021 annual fundraiser on March 26, rain date of May 8. The tournament will be played at the Kilmarlic Golf Club, 215 West Side Lane, Powell’s Point.
The tournament has an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Play 18 holes featuring beer and wine tasting at each hole. Lunch will be provided by Firehouse Subs of Elizabeth City. A signature tasting glass and swag bag are included. Cost is $150 per player or $50 for a team of four.
You can also participate with the 1 p.m. high tea. Delight in a proper English tea party with food pairings by COA Culinary Arts students. Hats or fascinators encouraged. Cost is $75 with limited seating due to COVID-19 guidelines.
All proceed benefit COA’s Emerging Capital Campaign.
Purchase tickets online at www.albemarle.edu/t-off .
Chicken sales benefit Holmes’ student-athletes
The John A. Holmes High School Aces Booster Club is hosting a fundraiser with the help of House of Raeford.
Truckload chicken sale is being held through noon March 29. Orders can be picked up at the high school between 5 and 7 p.m. April 1.
Items include 40 pounds of either boneless beast ($55), party/whole wings ($105), jumbo tenders ($75), bone-in thighs ($23) and jumbo drumsticks (425).
Purchases can be made online at https://houseofraeford.store/collections/edenton-john-a-holmes-high-school-4-1-21 .
NC wildlife commission seeks nominations
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking nominations through April 30 for four seats on its Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee — a board of North Carolina citizens that provides advice to the Wildlife Commission on nongame wildlife conservation issues across the state. Nominations are being accepted for expert and at-large seats on the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee.
The Wildlife Commission asks committee members to participate actively throughout their terms. The committee meets four times a year, usually at the Commission’s headquarters in Raleigh.
To nominate an individual for the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee, submit a nomination form with information regarding affiliation and expertise, cover letter and résumé (if available). Nomination forms can be downloaded at ncwildlife.org/Conserving/NWAC.
Electronic submissions are preferred, however hard copies may be mailed to the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee, Attn: Shauna Glover, Wildlife Management Division, MSC 1721, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1700.
For information about the committee or the nomination process, contact Shauna Glover at 919-707-0064 or shauna.glover@ncwildlife.org.
Schedule
JOHN A. HOLMES HIGH SCHOOL
Football
Friday, March 5: vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Wednesday, March 3: vs. Gates County, 5 p.m.