Dixieland Speedway postpones tractor pull event
Dixieland Speedway announced Thursday, April 29, a tractor pull event scheduled for Saturday, May 1, was postponed.
The speedway posted on the social media platform Twitter: To comply with the local Pasquotank County State of Emergency, this weekends Duck Thru 300 Truck and Tractor Pull has been postponed to Saturday, July 3rd.
Register now for Feed Edenton tennis tournament
John A. Holmes High School is scheduled to host the 2021 Feed Edenton Spring Tennis Tournament on May 15-16.
Contact the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department to register at 252-482-8595.
The deadline to register is May 10.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, the Edenton Chowan Tennis Association and the Holmes High School women’s tennis team.
Fundraiser helps softball, football teams
The 2021 Edenton Aces softball and football teams fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the Scout Cabin, in front of John A. Holmes High School.
The cost is $10 per plate, and includes a raffle ticket. The meal, catered by Heritage House, includes barbecue pork ribs, fried chicken, string beans, potatoes and roll.
Raffle is included with ticket. Four tickets will be drawn after 7 p.m. for these prizes: first ticket gets $100, second gets $75 cash, third gets $50 and fourth gets $25.
The fundraiser will deliver for orders of 10 or more plates.
For information, call Kristi Mize at 252-312-6426, JP Pippins at 252-562-294 or Wes Mattera at 252-671-0048.
Aces wrestling team competes in tri-meet
John A. Holmes participated in a tri-meet with D.H. Conley and Greene Central Friday at D.H. Conley High School in Greenville.
According to TrackWrestling.com, Holmes defeated Greene Central 42-18, but lost to Class 3A program D.H. Conley 84-0.
Against Greene Central, a Class 2A program, the Aces secured wins from Chase Ward (126 pound) by forfeit, Blake Thompson (138 pounds), by fall against Edgar Rodriguez, Ethan Dale (145 pounds) by forfeit, Amareion Bunch (160 pounds) by forfeit, Jonathan Salinas (182 pounds) by forfeit, Leon Patrick (195 pounds) by fall against Matther Streeter and Deondre Bunch (285 pounds) by fall against Noah Aycock.
Register now for Aces basketball camp
Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department is accepting registration for 2021 Aces Summer Basketball Camp.
Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 7-11 for boys and girls who will be rising third-graders through ninth-graders. Participants will be grouped by skill level. Everyone will receive a Camp T-shirt.
Skills taught by John A. Holmes High School coaches and players will include dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding, defense and team play.
Camp will be held in the air-conditioned gym at Walker Community Center (old D.F. Walker Gym) on Oakum Street in Edenton. The cost of the camp is $50 ($60 after May 28).
Registration deadline is May 28. For information, call the Recreation Department at 252-482-8595.
Workout groups meet throughout the week
Two workout groups meet in Chowan County and offer a variety of activities throughout the week.
F3 — Faith, Fellowship and Faith — is a Christian-based men’s workout group. The Chowanoke chapter meets from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. Mondays and Fridays starting at the 105 W. Water St. On Wednesdays, workouts are offered from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. starting at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road and from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. at 600 Woodard Street.
FiA — Females in Action — is a faith-based women’s workout group. The Edenton chapter workouts start at 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. Saturdays. Most workouts last about 45 minutes and begin at the parking lot at the Barker House on the Edenton waterfront.