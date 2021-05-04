Register now for Feed Edenton tennis tournament
John A. Holmes High School is scheduled to host the 2021 Feed Edenton Spring Tennis Tournament on May 15-16.
Contact the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department to register at 252-482-8595.
The deadline to register is May 10.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, the Edenton Chowan Tennis Association and the Holmes High School women’s tennis team.
Fundraiser helps softball, football teams
The 2021 John A. Holmes High School softball and football teams held a fundraiser Friday, May 7. Thanks to the community, they sold 1,750 plates for the teams.
According to Athletic Director Wes Mattera, the Mom's Club crushed it at the bake sale, which was held in conjunction with the fundraiser.
"Thank you Chowan County for all you do for out athletes."
Register now for Aces basketball camp
Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department is accepting registration for 2021 Aces Summer Basketball Camp.
Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 7-11 for boys and girls who will be rising third-graders through ninth-graders. Participants will be grouped by skill level. Everyone will receive a Camp T-shirt.
Skills taught by John A. Holmes High School coaches and players will include dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding, defense and team play.
Camp will be held in the air-conditioned gym at Walker Community Center (old D.F. Walker Gym) on Oakum Street in Edenton. The cost of the camp is $50 ($60 after May 28).
Registration deadline is May 28. For information, call the Recreation Department at 252-482-8595.
Workout groups meet throughout the week
Two workout groups meet in Chowan County and offer a variety of activities throughout the week.
F3 — Faith, Fellowship and Faith — is a Christian-based men’s workout group. The Chowanoke chapter meets from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. Mondays and Fridays starting at the 105 W. Water St. On Wednesdays, workouts are offered from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. starting at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road and from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. at 600 Woodard Street.
FiA — Females in Action — is a faith-based women’s workout group. The Edenton chapter workouts start at 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. Saturdays. Most workouts last about 45 minutes and begin at the parking lot at the Barker House on the Edenton waterfront.