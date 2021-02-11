Boys’ tennis team to host interest meeting
John A. Holmes High School boys’ tennis team will have an interest meeting at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, by the school’s tennis courts. The team, coached by Rachel Johnson, officially starts practice on March 1.
Sign up for Rec Department’s 5Kids Running Club
The 5Kids Running Club, for boys and girls in third through fifth grades, is taking registration. The program, offered through the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department, begins March 15. Training sessions (masks required indoors) will be held from 3:05-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the D.F. Walker School PE Room.
For information, contact the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department at 252-482-8595.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to close Feb. 28-April 3
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will close approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing one-half hour after sunset on Feb. 28 and reopen them at 7 a.m. on April 3.
This year, Wildlife Commission personnel will stock approximately 960,000 trout — 96% of which will average 10 inches in length, with the other 4% exceeding 14 inches in length.
Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are stocked at frequent intervals in the spring and early summer every year and are marked by green-and-white signs at the fishing locations. Anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open from 7 a.m. on the first Saturday in April until one-half hour after sunset on the last day of February the following year.
For information about trout fishing in North Carolina, visit the Wildlife Commission’s trout fishing page, https://www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Fish/Trout/Trout-Fishing , or call the Inland Fisheries Division at 919-707-0220.
NCHSAA released 3rd draft of realignment
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its third draft of conference realignment for the 2021-25 athletic seasons Thursday.
There was no change in the proposed conferences involving area schools in the latest draft.
In Class 1A for the proposed conference listed as Conference 2 in the draft, that league will include Bertie County, Gates County, North East Carolina Prep in Tarboro, Perquimans County, Riverside-Martin in Williamston, South Creek in Robersonville, Tarboro and Washington County high schools.
The other Class 1A league in the area, known in the draft as Conference 1, includes Bear Grass Charter, Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke.
The Class 2A/3A conference in the region, known in the draft as Conference 15, includes Class 2A schools Camden County, Hertford County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern and Pasquotank County along with Class 3A schools Currituck County and First Flight.
The NCHSAA goes through a realignment process every four years.
The realignment process is expected to be approved this spring and begin in August for the Fall 2021 season.