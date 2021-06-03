Nightly promotions announced during season

Edenton Steamers have announced their nightly promotions during the 2021 summer season.

  • Sunday — Church Bulletin Night: Bring your church bulletin, receive discounted admission!
  • Monday — All-You-Can-Eat Concessions: Promotion applies to select concession items!
  • Tuesday — Twofer Tuesday: Two Hot Dogs for $2 & $2 Busch Lights!
  • Wednesday — Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the ballpark!
  • Thursday — Thirsty Thursday: Discount on select domestic beer!
  • Friday — Kids Run the Bases: Weather permitting postgame activity!
  • Saturday — Smokehouse Saturday: Enjoy special food items from Old Colony Smokehouse!

Bring your future baseball star out to Historic Hicks Field this summer to learn from college baseball players.

Schedule

June 2: at Carolina Pirates (Lillington)

June 4: vs. Greenbrier (Hicks Field, Edenton)

June 5: vs. Tarbobo (Hicks Field, Edenton)

June 8: at Greenbrier (Hampton, VA)

June 9: vs. Morehead City (Hicks Field, Edenton)

June 10: at Tarboro

