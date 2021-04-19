Fundraiser helps softball, football teams
The 2021 Edenton Aces softball and football teams fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the Scout Cabin, in front of John A. Holmes High School.
The cost is $10 per plate, and includes a raffle ticket. The meal, catered by Heritage House, includes barbecue pork ribs, fried chicken, string beans, potatoes and roll.
Raffle is included with ticket. Four tickets will be drawn after 7 p.m. for these prizes: first ticket gets $100, second gets $75 cash, third gets $50 and fourth gets $25.
The fundraiser will deliver for orders of 10 or more plates.
For information, call Kristi Mize at 252-312-6426, JP Pippins at 252-562-294 or Wes Mattera at 252-671-0048.
Free physicals for JAHHS students
Free physicals for John A. Holmes High School students are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 and May 13.
Students need to pick up a physical packet and get the parental portions completed and turned into school Athletic Trainer Courtney Phelps, so they can be scheduled. All pages must be returned properly by May 7 for scheduling purposes. Copies are available in the main office, nurse's office and with the Athletic Trainer.
Physicals that received the extension last year are good through June 30, 2021.
For information, contact Phelps at cphelps@ecps.k12.nc.us .
Summer Activity Brochure will be available soon
Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department's Summer Activity Brochure for 2021 will be available Friday, April 30.
Registration begins on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Register now for Aces basketball camp
Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department is accepting registration for 2021 Aces Summer Basketball Camp.
Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 7-11 for boys and girls who will be rising third-graders through ninth-graders. Participants will be grouped by skill level. Everyone will receive a Camp T-shirt.
Skills taught by John A. Holmes High School coaches and players will include dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding, defense and team play.
Camp will be held in the air-conditioned gym at Walker Community Center (old D.F. Walker Gym) on Oakum Street in Edenton. The cost of the camp is $50 ($60 after May 28).
Registration deadline is May 28. For information, call the Recreation Department at 252-482-8595.
Golf tournament to benefit Chamber
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce annual gold tournament will be held Thursday, May 6, at the Links at Mulberry Hill. Registration will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon and tee-off at 1 p.m. Team are $400 each. Cost includes lunch, beverages and snacks. To sign-up, call the chamber at 252-482-3400.
Register now for 5K Run for Hope
The John A. Holmes THP Project Purple Club will host the Run for Hope, a 5K (3.1 mile) race, at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 24.
Entry for the race is $45. The race will start at 108 N. Broad St., Edenton. Registration is currently available online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Edenton/5krun4hope .
JAHHS THP Project Purple Club is a student led anti-substance abuse initiative of The Herren Project (THP), which was launched to break the stigma of addiction, bring awareness to the dangers of substance abuse and shed light on effective treatment practices. All proceeds from this race will go towards substance abuse prevention activities, including educational activities and substance-free events for the youth in our community.
Group hosts runs on Tuesdays
Edenton Bay Running Company hosts its group run/walks at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, weather permitting. Join the group for a weekly 1-mile, 3-mile or 5-mile run/walk around historic downtown Edenton followed by a refreshing beverage at Edenton Bay Trading Company, on South Broad Street, Edenton. The group, which welcomes all ages and paces, meets at the business prior to the start of each run/walk.
Workout groups meet throughout the week
Two workout groups meet in Chowan County and offer a variety of activities throughout the week.
F3 — Faith, Fellowship and Faith — is a Christian-based men’s workout group. The Chowanoke chapter meets from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. Mondays and Fridays starting at the 105 W. Water St. On Wednesdays, workouts are offered from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. starting at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road and from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. at 600 Woodard Street.
FiA — Females in Action — is a faith-based women’s workout group. The Edenton chapter workouts start at 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. Saturdays. Most workouts last about 45 minutes and begin at the parking lot at the Barker House on the Edenton waterfront.