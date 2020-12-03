Track schedule varies

The track at John A. Holmes High School is open to the public on a floating schedule.

According to school Athletic Director Wes Mattera, the schedule is based on school being in session and whether teams are practicing or using the facility.

“If the small gate in the middle by the ticket booth is unlocked, it is opened,” he wrote in an email. “If the small gate is locked, the track is locked.”

Schedule

JOHN A. HOLMES HIGH SCHOOL

Cross-Country

Wednesday, Dec. 9: at Bear Grass, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday, Dec. 8: at Gates, 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.


Thuesday, Dec. 10: Manteo, 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

CHOWAN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Cross-Country

Tuesday, Dec. 8: at Moyock, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Thursday, Dec. 3: at Bear Grass, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 7: Gates Central, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Thursday, Dec. 3: Chowan 2 (Gold) at Bear Grass; Chowan 1 (Maroon) vs. Gates Central