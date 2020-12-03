Track schedule varies
The track at John A. Holmes High School is open to the public on a floating schedule.
According to school Athletic Director Wes Mattera, the schedule is based on school being in session and whether teams are practicing or using the facility.
“If the small gate in the middle by the ticket booth is unlocked, it is opened,” he wrote in an email. “If the small gate is locked, the track is locked.”
Schedule
JOHN A. HOLMES HIGH SCHOOL
Cross-Country
Wednesday, Dec. 9: at Bear Grass, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday, Dec. 8: at Gates, 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
Thuesday, Dec. 10: Manteo, 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
CHOWAN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Cross-Country
Tuesday, Dec. 8: at Moyock, 4 p.m.
Soccer
Thursday, Dec. 3: at Bear Grass, 4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 7: Gates Central, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday, Dec. 3: Chowan 2 (Gold) at Bear Grass; Chowan 1 (Maroon) vs. Gates Central