Football team seeking competitors

John A Holmes High School football team in Edenton, NC is looking for Weeks 1-3 for the fall of 2021 and 2022 seasons. If interested, contact Athletic Director Wes Mattera at 252- 482-8426 Ext 297 or wmattera@ecps.k12.nc.us

Golf tournament helping Toys for Tots held

The 2nd annual Governor’s Cup 2-Club Golf Tournament was held Dec. 5. The contest helped Toys for Tots. The winner was Wynn McCallister, who also won the tournament last year.

Schedule

John A. Holmes High School

Volleyball


Thursday, Dec. 17: at Camden, 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21: vs. Bear Grass Charter, 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22: vs. Gates, 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Friday, Dec. 18: vs. Hertford County, 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

Friday, Dec. 18: at Hertford County, 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

