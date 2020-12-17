Football team seeking competitors
John A Holmes High School football team in Edenton, NC is looking for Weeks 1-3 for the fall of 2021 and 2022 seasons. If interested, contact Athletic Director Wes Mattera at 252- 482-8426 Ext 297 or wmattera@ecps.k12.nc.us
Golf tournament helping Toys for Tots held
The 2nd annual Governor’s Cup 2-Club Golf Tournament was held Dec. 5. The contest helped Toys for Tots. The winner was Wynn McCallister, who also won the tournament last year.
Schedule
John A. Holmes High School
Volleyball
Thursday, Dec. 17: at Camden, 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21: vs. Bear Grass Charter, 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22: vs. Gates, 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Friday, Dec. 18: vs. Hertford County, 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
Friday, Dec. 18: at Hertford County, 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m.