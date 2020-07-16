John A. Holmes football team ranked No. 3 in pre-season poll
John A. Holmes High School football team is ranked No. 3 in a Class 1A power ranking pre-season poll released by ncpreps.com recently.
East Surry is No. 1, while Tarboro is No. 2. The Aces are followed by Murphy (No. 4), Robbinsville (No. 5), Mountain Island (No. 6), Swain County (No. 7), Northampton County (No. 8), Mitchell (No. 9) and North Rowan (No. 10).
Regional competitors Manteo and Gates County are ranked No. 15 and No. 20, respectively.
JAHHS: Athletic facilities closed to public
John A. Holmes High School athletic facilities are closed to the public. Summer workouts are taking place, and JAHHS needs to make sure that these facilities are only being used by current JAH student-athletes. Please help follow these guidelines so that the school can do everything we can to keep its coaches and athletes as safe as possible.