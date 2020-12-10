Basketball season now underway at Holmes, CMS
The Chowan Middle School and John A. Holmes High School basketball teams are getting ready for thier upcoming seasons.
Holmes Varsity Girls’ basketball team will be coached by Brian Chappell, with Shaunte Hunt Chappell serving as assistant coach.
Matt Goetsch will serve as the varsity boys’ basketball team head coach for the Aces.
Their seasons start on Dec. 18 against Hertford County.
Over at Chowan Middle School, Brandon Young and Evan Miller will coach boys’ basketball, while Angela Strode will coach girls’ basketball. The teams will play at the Northern Chowan Community Recreation Center.
First home game for CMS’ basketball teams will be Jan. 6.
Aces swim meeting scheduled for Dec. 14
A meeting for John A. Holmes students and parents interested in the swim team will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the media center. It’s mandatory for all swimmers and parents. Practices are on Fridays from 4:15-5:45 p.m. at the Elizabeth City YMCA. They leave the school at 3:20.
Schedules
John A. Holmes High School
Boys’ Basketball
Friday, Dec. 18: vs. Hertford County, 5 p.m./6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
Friday, Dec. 18: at Hertford County, 5 p.m./6:30 p.m.
Cross-Country
Wednesday, Dec. 16: at D.F. Walker/White Oak, 3:30 p.m. walk/4 p.m. run
Volleyball
Thursday, Dec. 10: vs. Manteo, 4:30 p.m./6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 16: vs. Perquimans, 4:30 p.m./6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 17: at Camden, 4:30 p.m./6 p.m.