Aces women’s soccer team to hold interest meeting
A 2021 Women’s Soccer Team Interest Meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the John A. Holmes High School tennis courts, weather permitting, and in the cafeteria, as a backup plan.
Corn hole tournament rescheduled to Nov. 22
Edenton Steamers’ cornhold tournament has been reschedule to Sunday, Nov. 22. The competition will begin at 3 p.m. at Historic Hicks Field.
Registration is $50. Fee includes six drink tickets which are good for beer, soda and water.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Cash prizes for the top three teams.
To register, visit EdentonSteamers.com .
Schedule
John A. Holmes High School
Cross-Country
Friday, Nov. 20: at Gates, 3:30 p.m. walk, 4 p.m. run
Volleyball
Thursday, Nov. 19: at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m. JV, 6 p.m. varsity
Monday, Nov. 23: at Pasquotank, 4:30 p.m. JV, 6 p.m. varsity
Tuesday, Nov. 24: vs. Northeastern, 4:30 p.m. JV, 6 p.m. varsity
CHOWAN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Cross-Country
Tuesday, Nov. 24: at Camden, 4 p.m.