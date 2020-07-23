Youth Fall Coach Pitch (5-8) Baseball Registration
The Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department will take registration for its Fall Coach Pitch (5-8) Baseball League during weekdays now through Friday, Aug. 7.
Participants must have completed two years of T-Ball.
Registration will be taken at the Ag/Extension Office Building, Suite C (730 North Granville Street — across the street from Medical Center). The cost is $25 ($40 out-of-county) per child/per sport.
For information, you may call 252-482-8595 or online at www.chowancounty-nc.gov.
Still time to join John A. Holmes’ 300 Club
John A. Holmes High School Athletics Department is looking for members of the 300 Club. The club is a way to help JAHHS athletes have access to the best equipment possible.
Athletic Director Wes Mattera noted that the school is looking to expand membership to include not only signs on the 300 board at the Athletic Complex, but all around the fence bordering the stadium/track complex as well.
For the cost of $300, membership in the 300 Club includes two all-sport passes, reserved parking at the scoreboard end of the stadium) and year-round advertisement on board.
For information, contact Mattera by calling 252-482-8426, ext. 297 or email wmattera@ecps.k12.nc.us .