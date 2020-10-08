Football team begins fall skill development workouts
Fall skill development for all ninth through 12 grade prospective John A. Holmes High School football players began on Oct. 5.
According to a Facebook post, they will meet every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday during October.
Student-athletes must bring their cleats, their own water bottle, and their own face covering.
For information, contact Coach Hoggard, Coach Brinson, or Coach Curlings.
Steamers to host Cornhole Classic on Nov. 15
The Edenton Steamers will host the inaugural Steamers Cornhole Classic on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Historic Hicks Field, in Edenton. The one-day event is open to two person teams. The top three teams will receive a cash prize.
The registration fee for the double elimination bracket style tournament is $50. Not only does the registration fee make the teams eligible for the cash prizes, it also includes six drink tickets per team that are good for beer, soda or water. Each team is responsible for bringing their own set of bags to play with throughout the day.
Spectators are welcome to attend. We will have food available for purchase, as well as an assortment of beer, soda and water.
Registration is open. The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, with a rain date of Sunday, Nov. 22.
For questions regarding the event, contact Tyler Russell at 252-482-4080 or edentongm@hotmail.com .