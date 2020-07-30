Recreation department postpones fall football
Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the Albemarle area, the Albemarle Youth Football League (AYFL) has decided to postpone its Fall Season until the spring of 2021. Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department will send more information out for football and cheerleading registration in the spring.
The agency continues to take registration for our Fall Coach Pitch (5-8) Baseball through Friday, Aug. 7.
The department will make a decision on its Fall Soccer and Volleyball Leagues in the near future.