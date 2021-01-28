Catch Aces athletics on NFHS Network website
John A. Holmes High School has partnered with NFHS Network to provide live videos via the internet of athletic games.
According to the school’s athletic department’s official Facebook page, using a phone to Facebook Live and/or streaming games will no longer be allowed.
“We will remind you when you check-in at the gate that JAH and the NCHSAA (North Carolina High School Athletic Association) now own the rights to every game in our gym.
“Thus, we will ask you to put your phones down if we believe you are trying to film the game.”
NFHS Network partners with National Federation of State High School Associations, which includes the NCHSAA.
Network subscriptions cost $10.99 per month or $69.99 for an entire year. Proceeds from the online service come back to the JAH Athletic program.
“We ask that you help support that by subscribe to an account at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/.”
Rec Department taking registration for spring sports
The Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department will be taking registration for the following Sports during the weeks of Monday, February 1 through Friday, February 19: Youth Tackle Football (ages 7-12 with weight limit, birth certificate required), Youth Cheerleading (ages 6-12), Youth Soccer (ages 4-15) and Youth Volleyball (ages 8-15). Registration will be taken at the Ag/Extension Office Building, Suite C (across the street from the Medical Center) and the Northern Chowan Community Center.
The cost is $25 ($40 out-of-county) per sport/per child.
For information, call 252-482-8595, 252-221-4901 or online at www.chowancounty-nc.gov.
Schedule
John A. Holmes High School
Boys’ Basketball
Friday, Jan. 29: at Manteo
Tuesday, Feb. 2: Perquimans
Friday, Feb. 5: at Camden
Girls’ Basketball
Friday, Jan. 29: at Manteo
Tuesday, Feb. 2: Perquimans
Friday, Feb. 5: at Camden
Boys’ Soccer
Today, Jan. 28: at Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1: Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3: at Pasquotank, 5 p.m.
Swimming
Friday, Jan. 29: AAC Championship meet, at Albemarle Family YMCA
Chowan Middle School
Basketball
Wednesday, Feb. 3: Riverside (Boys only), 4 p.m.