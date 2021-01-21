New 2021 harvest seasons established for striped bass
RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission issued a proclamation outlining significant changes to the 2021 striped bass harvest season in the Roanoke River Management Area. Striped bass open harvest dates will be:
- April 10–16 in the lower river zone (downstream of the U.S. Highway 258 bridge at Scotland Neck to the mouth at Albemarle Sound).
- April 24–30 in the upper river zone (upstream of the Highway U.S. 258 bridge at Scotland Neck to the base of Roanoke Rapids Dam).
Changes to the season framework became necessary when the harvest quota in the Roanoke River was reduced from 68,750 pounds to 12,800 pounds.
The reduction was deemed a necessary conservation action intended to rebuild the striped bass population.
Signage will be posted at boating access areas (BAAs) along the Roanoke River to notify anglers of the changes to the open harvest dates.
Wildlife Commission to host virtual public hearing
RALEIGH — Due to Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order 188 that currently prohibits mass gatherings of more than ten people indoors, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will host a virtual public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. to review the proposed changes to the 2021-2022 inland fishing, hunting, trapping and game land regulations.
Comments will be accepted through Feb. 1 and may be submitted during the public comment portion of the public hearing, via the agency’s online Comment Portal, emailed to regulations@ncwildlife.org (include name, phone number and mailing address in e-mail) or mailed to: Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1700.
A pre-recorded presentation of the proposed regulation changes is available on the agency’s YouTube Channel for those unable to attend the virtual hearing.
For more information and to register for the hearing, visit ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations or join by phone toll free (888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247) using Webinar ID: 928 5632 3468.
Rec Department taking registration for spring sports
The Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department will be taking registration for the following Sports during the weeks of Monday, February 1st through Friday, February 19th: Youth Tackle Football (ages 7-12 with weight limit, birth certificate required), Youth Cheerleading (ages 6-12), Youth Soccer (ages 4-15) and Youth Volleyball (ages 8-15). Registration will be taken at the Ag/Extension Office Building, Suite C (across the street from the Medical Center) and the Northern Chowan Community Center.
The cost is $25 ($40 out-of-county) per sport/per child.
For information, you may call 252-482-8595, 252-221-4901 or online @www.chowancounty-nc.gov.
Schedule
John A. Holmes High School
Varsity Boys’ Basketball
Jan19: vs. Camden, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: at First Flight, 7:30 p.m.
Varsty Girls’ Basketball
Jan. 19: vs. Camden, 6 p.m.
Jan. 26: vs. Gates county, 6 p.m.
Chowan Middle School
Basketball
Jan. 20: vs. Central, 4 p.m.
Jan. 21: vs. South Creek, 4 p.m. (boys’ team only)