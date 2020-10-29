Rec Center reopens for activities
Northern Chowan Community Center has reopened. The center encourages visitors to maintain social distancing, wear a face mask and wash your hands often.
The batting cage is open, but people must bring their own equipment.
The centers hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. It will be closed Saturdays and Sundays.
Aces’ baseball and volleyball teams host fundraiser
John A. Holmes High school baseball and volleyball teams will host a friend pork chop plate fundraiser Friday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with pick-up at the Boy Scout Hut, in front of the school on North Broad Street. The cost is $10 per plate.
The meal includes friend pork chops, snap beans, barbecued potatoes and roll. Free delivery with the purchase of 10 or more plates.
Register now for Rec Department’s winter sports
The Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department is taking registration during the weeks of Monday, Oct 26 — Friday, Nov. 6 for the following sports: Basketball (ages 5-16) and Cheerleading (ages 6-12) at the Ag/Extension Office Building, Suite C (across the street from the Medical Center) and the Northern Chowan Community Center. The cost is $25 ($40 out-of-county) per sport/per child.
For information, call 252-482-8595 or on-line at www.chowancounty-nc.gov.