Register now for Rec soccer
The Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department will take registration for its Fall (ages 4-13) Soccer Leagues through Friday, Sept. 4, with an anticipated start date of Sept. 28.
The registration fee is $25 ($40 Out of County). Registration will be taken at Recreation Office in the Ag/Ext Office Building, Suite C in Edenton, or online at www.chowancounty-nc.gov. For information, call 252-482-8595.
Due to indoor restrictions for COVID-19, fall volleyball has been canceled.
Register to be a sports official
North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in which John A. Holmes High School competes, is looking for people to sign up to train to be officials.
There’s a shortage of high school officials in almost every sport. In some communities the shortage is critical and high school games are being either postponed or cancelled.
To apply, visit https://highschoolofficials.com/?share=NFS-0088-SA-Send01 .