Evolution is real.
Now look, I’m not trying to get into an argument with anyone about Adam and Eve and apes. I only mean to suggest that there is evidence of evolution all around us and we have reached a point where it is undeniable.
The food we eat has evolved over the years. So have the homes we live in, the communities they reside in and the cars parked out front. The way we make and spend money has evolved. Even the currency itself is evolving.
Sports has in no way been immune to the change and like everything else, it is both evident and undeniable. Especially as it relates to the use of analytics.
Take a look at football for example. Has anyone noticed the increased sightings of coaches choosing to forgo the punt and go for it on fourth down?
According to the numbers, NFL teams facing fourth down with one or less yard to go should never punt so long as they are past their own 9 yard line. If it’s fourth and two the cutoff is their own 28 yard line. If it’s fourth and three or less, analytics suggest going for it so long as their past their own 40 yard line.
Have you looked at the number of quarterbacks your height running the run-pass-option (RPO)? Guys like Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t have gotten a backup quarterback job 20 years ago.
You have seen a shift in baseball as well, pun intended. The infield shift has essentially antiquated the ground ball hitter and its impact on the game has many fans calling for MLB to ban it.
Steroids took the credit and blame for the massive increase of home runs in the professional game but it doesn’t tell the whole story. The influx of the long ball may have more to do with the infield shift and analytics proving that trying for four bases and getting it 10 percent of the time while often settling for less is better than trying for one base and getting it 33 percent of the time.
Basketball has certainly evolved. Long gone are the days of post dominated teams as the sport has embraced the use of the three point line. They have come to recognize that like baseball and football, the risk is worth the reward. It’s now clear that the increased payoff of success derived from shooting beyond the arc more than offsets the increased risk of no payoff at all.
Analytics and it’s impact on sports isn’t new. The talking heads on television have been talking their heads off about it since they got on television but what is new is just how effective it’s all become. The numbers arrived shortly after the computer did but for the first time in history there is a generation of athletes who have been training their whole lives to take advantage of these metrics and coaches who have been taught to properly use them.
Evolution isn’t new either and because it’s natural and inevitable, resistance is futile. Sit back and enjoy the show.