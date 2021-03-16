Football
Due to the potential of inclement weather, the John A. Holmes High School homecoming contest against North Edgecombe scheduled for today was moved to Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Edenton. Tickets for the general public went on sale Tuesday at Holmes High School.
The Chowan Middle School football team also was to play on Wednesday. The Bulldogs were set to play at Perquimans High Schools against Perquimans Middle School at 6 p.m.
Due to press deadline, information on the games was not available for the newspaper.
Boys’ Soccer
John A. Holmes 2, Perquimans 1: The Aces (6-3-3, 5-1-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Pirates (2-8, 1-6 AAC) in a league match Wednesday, March 10, at Perquimans County Park and Recreation soccer field in Hertford.
Perquimans’ Dylan Cox scored one goal, Tony Riddick had one assist, while goalkeeper Dakota Mayo made 12 saves.
Perquimans coach Michael Castle noted the Pirates were in another tight match. The Pirates had a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Edenton scored two early goals in the second half to take the lead. The second goal was on a bounce that benefited the Aces.
Girls’ soccer
John A. Holmes 5, Northeastern 0: The Aces (1-0) defeated Northeastern (0-1) Monday at Northeastern in Elizabeth City.
Ellie Spear and Bailey Rinehart each scored two goals for the Aces, while Sarah Goodwin scored one goal. Goalie Amanda Turner had seven saves in the shutout.
The team was scheduled to host Pasquotank at 4 p.m. Wednesday on Purser Field, Edenton.
Softball
The John A. Holmes High School softball team was scheduled to host Pasquotank Tuesday. The team is scheduled play at Bertie today (March 18). Due to press deadline, information on the games was not available