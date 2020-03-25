Keeping up with the theme of things with which you might occupy the time normally devoted to watching sports, below is a list of some movies and shows that might be worthwhile to check out.
Right now I’m trying a show called All-American on Netflix with Taye Diggs. Taye’s an actor that you’d be more likely to see my wife far too gleefully watching as opposed to me (unless it’s The Wood) but this was a show about football so I decided to give it a chance. I’m only three episodes in and the jury is still out on how I feel about the it but I’m at least intrigued enough to to watch episode four.
If you’re missing football, Remember the Titans is my all time favorite watch. It’s streaming on Disney Plus and has the added benefit of being family friendly so you don’t have to worry if younger ears are nearby.
The same can be said about Friday Night Lights. I loved the movie more than most but I’m referring to the show. It could be a bit hokey at times but it’s still a good watch, it’s family friendly and it’s free to stream on NBC’s website.
Any Given Sunday is not family friendly but that doesn’t make the movie any less great. It’s currently streaming on Netflix and if you haven’t seen Jamie Foxx and LL Cool J fight on film, or haven’t seen it lately, then you should check it out. What began as acting turned into a real fistfight between the two that neither has gotten over to this day.
My son has been loving Space Jam and I have been loving that he is loving it. It’s also currently on Netflix and this too is a family friendly classic that will entertain kids both my sons age and mine.
Amazon is a “Prime” location for sports movies. Subscribers currently get access to Creed II, Blue Chips, Necessary Roughness and Bad News Bears. Those right there are some highly entertaining options for a bored sports fan stuck at home.
If you’re looking for something more serious, might I suggest the Academy Award winning documentary One Day in September. It’s a compelling look back at the 1972 terrorist attack on Israeli athletes during the Olympic Games. It’s clearly a grim subject matter but it seemed well researched and brought to light some information I certainly didn’t know prior to watching.
Lastly, it’s not free but if you have four bucks, check out a film called Amazing Grace and Chuck. It’s older, like 80’s older, and it too can be a bit hokey but it’s a great movie and also one the whole family can watch...together, six feet apart and safe at home.