In three seasons as a Class 1A football program, John A. Holmes established itself as one of the top high school football programs in the state.
From 2017-19, the Aces won three Albemarle Athletic Conference championships and posted a 36-3 overall record.
Edenton had three North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1AA East Regional final appearances in those seasons.
With the NCHSAA set to complete realignment for the next four-season cycle this spring, the Aces are expected to move back up to Class 2A for the fall 2021 season.
The Aces are, once again, expected to be one of the top teams in Class 1A this spring and, if healthy, are expected to battle Tarboro for the regional championship in April.
The Aces return two starters on offense and seven starters on defense from the fall 2019 campaign to the starting lineup this spring.
Nathan Colombo (senior, offensive left tackle), Landen Hoggard (junior, quarterback), Teddy Wilson (senior, linebacker), Tyrese McCleese (junior, defensive end), Jamel Tripp (senior, defensive line), Josiah Boyce (senior, defensive line), Fred Drew (senior, safety), Amareion Bunch (senior, safety), Tyshiem Harris (junior, cornerback) were starters in 2019 and are expected to start this season.
McCleese is also expected to start at tight end, Boyce at right tackle, Bunch at wide receiver, Harris at wide receiver and Wilson is slated to start as a running back this season.
Wilson was named to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Team North Carolina all-star football team in December as a linebacker.
Joining them as starters this season are Malachi White (junior, running back and cornerback) Alex Bergevin (junior, wide receiver), Gray Bass (junior, left guard), Tay Williams (sophomore, left guard), Deondre’ Bunch (sophomore, defensive end), Xzonta Dillard (senior, defensive line), Quan Twine (junior, linebacker), Jemere Sutton (junior, linebacker) and Earl Hanna (junior, center).
Holmes head football coach Paul Hoggard noted the team has a lack of depth this season and added staying healthy is a key for the team.
Hoggard is entering his sixth season leading the program.
During his time as head coach, the Aces have a 55-14 overall record and an NCHSAA Class 2A East Regional championship in 2016.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NCHSAA delayed the start of the football season from mid-August 2020 to Feb. 26.
The regular season was shortened from 11 games to seven games.
The Aces are expected to play Camden County, Gates County, Manteo and Perquimans County in conference games.
AAC member Washington County will not field a team this spring.
In Week 2 for its season opener, Holmes hosts longtime rival — Class 2A program — Northeastern in a non-conference game.
Pasquotank County was scheduled to be the Aces’ opening opponent on Feb. 26 in Elizabeth City, but the Panthers will not field a team this spring.
The Aces will play a home non-conference game against Class 1A program North Edgecombe on March 19.
In 2019, North Edgecombe advanced to the NCHSAA 1A East Regional championship game.
The matchup against North Edgecombe is scheduled to be homecoming for Holmes.
The next week, the Aces host Gates for senior night and the home season finale.
The Aces conclude their regular season April 9 at Perquimans.
The NCHSAA state playoffs will be shortened by a round this season.
Conferences with one to six active teams receive one automatic berth into the playoffs.
Conferences with seven to eight active teams receive two automatic berths into the playoffs, while leagues with nine or more active teams receive three automatic berths into the playoffs.
At-large or “wild-card” berths into the playoffs are decided by the best conference winning percentage.
The brackets for each subdivision (i.e. AA or A) will have 16 teams this season instead of 32 teams in previous seasons.
The brackets are then split by East and West regions.
The first round of the playoffs are set for April 16, the second round April 23 and the regional championship round on April 30.
State championship games will be held May 8.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, spectators at games are limited, but fans can watch Aces home football games this spring on the NFHS Network at www.NFHSnetwork.com.
A paid subscription is required to watch the games.