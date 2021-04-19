The Edenton Steamers have announced the addition of a trio of southpaws for the 2021 summer. Left handed pitchers Brendon Barrett (Eastern Mennonite University), Chris Buehler (Long Island University) and Daniel Rutherford (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University) will all call Historic Hicks Field home this summer.
Growing as a member of the Eastern Mennonite University pitching rotation, Brendon Barrett is looking to parlay his impressive collegiate season into a strong summer. The lefthander has started four games for the Royals this season, going 2-1 with a 2.86 ERA in 22 innings of work. A 5-7, 155 pound pitcher is in his third year at EMU and has been very reliable over the last two seasons. Barrett has a 3.29 ERA in his 38.1 innings over those two springs. A native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, he graduated from Ocean Lakes High School.
“Barrett is a low to mid eighties crafty lefty that will look to add some depth to the steamers bullpen this summer,” Steamers’ manager Marshall McDonald said. “He will bring some stability to an already stacked bullpen. We look forward to having him with us this summer!”
Leaving the Empire State for the summer, Chris Buehler will bring some big city game to Edenton this season. The Long Island University left hander went 3-1 and started in five games, finishing with a 3.27 ERA in those five starts during the 2019 season. The 6-3, 210 pound pitcher tossed a complete game against the University of Albany on May 5th of that season. After that spring, he played for the Long Island Road Warriors of the Hampton Collegiate Baseball League. The highlight of his summer came in his final start, tossing 7.1 innings without allowing an earned run, getting a win against the North Fork Ospreys. Originally from Stony Brook, NY, Buehler graduated from Ward Melville High School where he was 14-2 in his three year varsity career and was named All-League during his senior year.
“He is not a hard thrower but certainly competes with a solid fastball, changeup and curveball. Buehler pitches off his changeup well,” McDonald said. “He will be either a bullpen guy or spot starter depending on his inning limit and with his funky deception he will be an asset for us this summer. We look forward to having him on board!”
Daniel Rutherford will get a long awaited return to the diamond this summer when he dons the Teal & Black. The 6-2, 210 pound left handed pitcher had his season canceled after Embry Riddle Aeronautical University decided not to have a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a shortened 2020 campaign, he made five appearances out of the bullpen for the Eagles. Prior to his time with ERAU, he spent a year at Florence-Darlington Tech. In 35 innings, including four starts, Rutherford posted a 1.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 9.77 K/9. The Coal Grove, Ohio native graduated from Dawson-Bryant High School where he was a four time All-Conference and a two time first team All-State performer in baseball. An all around student athlete, Rutherford was All-Conference in both football and basketball and now is an aeronautical science major at ERAU.
“Daniel Rutherford is an upper eighties lefty with a plus breaking ball,” McDonald explained. “He has some funky actions that make him very hard to pick up and tough to hit. Other than being a good arm he is a great person and locker room guy. Will fit in in Edenton perfectly!”
The Edenton Steamers are celebrating their 24th season of summer collegiate baseball in 2021. The Steamers will open their home schedule against the Greenbrier Knights on June 4th at Historic Hicks Field. Be sure to follow the Teal and Black on social media to stay up to date with all things Steamers. You can find the team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @edentonsteamers. For more information visit edentonsteamers.com or call 252-482-4080.